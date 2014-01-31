Jordan Brand Unveils Melo M10 PEs For Marquette, Georgetown & Carmelo Anthony

Today, Jordan Brand unveiled official looks at new Melo M10 PEs for Marquette, Georgetown and Carmelo Anthony, all of which will be worn this Saturday during a day of basketball at Madison Square Garden.

In a college mid-day double header, Marquette will take the floor wearing a shoe sporting a midnight navy upper made of double dye nubuck leather, and a chrome heel finish. Georgetown will follow at 3 p.m. ET against Michigan State rocking a PE with a chrome heel counter and a navy gradient, as well as a clear outsole that helps pay homage to the Hoyas’ iconic logo.

Finally, ‘Melo and the Knicks will go to work at 8:30 p.m. ET with Anthony in the latest, white-based PE of his 10th signature sneaker with JB. It features a red chrome heel counter.

For a closer look at all three shoes, check out the images below and stay tuned for details.

Which one do you like best?

