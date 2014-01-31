Jordan Brand Unveils Melo M10 PEs For Marquette, Georgetown & Carmelo Anthony

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Carmelo Anthony
01.31.14 5 years ago

Today, Jordan Brand unveiled official looks at new Melo M10 PEs for Marquette, Georgetown and Carmelo Anthony, all of which will be worn this Saturday during a day of basketball at Madison Square Garden.

In a college mid-day double header, Marquette will take the floor wearing a shoe sporting a midnight navy upper made of double dye nubuck leather, and a chrome heel finish. Georgetown will follow at 3 p.m. ET against Michigan State rocking a PE with a chrome heel counter and a navy gradient, as well as a clear outsole that helps pay homage to the Hoyas’ iconic logo.

Finally, ‘Melo and the Knicks will go to work at 8:30 p.m. ET with Anthony in the latest, white-based PE of his 10th signature sneaker with JB. It features a red chrome heel counter.

For a closer look at all three shoes, check out the images below and stay tuned for details.

[RELATED: Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Melo M10]

Which one do you like best?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYGeorgetown UniversityJORDANJordan BrandJordan Melo M10Marquette UniversityMelo M10Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP