Jordan Brand x Skullcandy Air Jordan IX Retro Pack

08.11.10

Yesterday we showed you the super limited Jordan Brand World Basketball Festival Figurines, and today we’re coming back with even more heat. As part of Jordan Brand‘s retail takeover at Atmos – transforming the iconic Harlem sneaker store into a Jordan-only pop-up store – they’ve partnered with Skullcandy to produce a limited run of “For the Love of the Game” packs, with the first one using the Air Jordan IX Retro.

Available exclusively at Atmos and House of Hoops this week, the Jordan Brand x Skullcandy Air Jordan IX Retro Pack reengineers the classic silhouette with inspiration from Japanese influences, showcasing the global reach of Michael Jordan‘s legendary status. Also, the sole features multi-lingual details that represent the globalization of the brand.

If you want to cop one of these, you better act fast: Only 23 were made. As of right now, there’s now price info.

What do you think?

