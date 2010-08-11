Jordan Brand x Skullcandy Air Jordan VII Retro Pack

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Michael Jordan
08.11.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Yesterday we showed you the super limited Jordan Brand World Basketball Festival Figurines, and earlier today we showed you the Jordan Brand x Skullcandy Air Jordan IX Retro Pack. It gets better. As part of Jordan Brand‘s retail takeover at Atmos â€“ transforming the iconic Harlem sneaker store into a Jordan-only pop-up store â€“ they’ve partnered with Skullcandy to produce limited run of “For the Love of the Game” packs, with the second one using the Air Jordan VII Retro.

Available exclusively at Atmos and House of Hoops this week, the Jordan Brand x Skullcandy Air Jordan VII Retro Pack reengineers the classic silhouette that was first released in the summer of 1992 for the Olympics. If you remember, Michael Jordan wore these shoes while playing with the Dream Team that summer, and this set pays homage to MJ and his teammates who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday.

If you want to cop one of these, you better act fast: Only 23 were made. As of right now, there’s now price info.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Michael Jordan
TAGSAir Jordan VII RetroAtmosFOOT LOCKERFootlocker House of HoopsJordan BrandMichael JordanNike World Basketball FestivalSKULLCANDYStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP