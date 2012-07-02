Jordan Brand’s World Basketball Festival Packs

Among the stops of Nike’s World Basketball Festival this month, the shoe giant is paying homage to its Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Barcelona destinations with two signature shoes for each. Specifically, Jordan Brand is debuting Jordan Super.Fly and Air Jordan 1 Retro packs that you can see here. The WBF will have players from the USA Basketball men’s and women’s national teams train in Washington D.C. on July 13-16 before ending with games against Brazil on July 16 at the Verizon Center.

The “Las Vegas” colorways will be available July 7; the “D.C.” pack drops on July 14 during its stop in the capital; and “Barcelona” comes out July 21.

From Nike:

The ‘Las Vegas’ colorways takes their cue from the attire worn by famous performers of Las Vegas’ early days who wore black jackets with satin linings, crisp white shirts and red ties. ‘Dress blues’ were the inspiration for the ‘D.C.’ colorways, mimicking the uniform and medals of a decorated officer. World Basketball Festival 2012 will conclude its tour in Barcelona, paying tribute to one of the best teams in sports history. The JORDAN SUPER.FLY and AIR JORDAN 1 KO HI ‘Barcelona’ were inspired by a famous painting of a Spanish bullfighter.

The three cities won’t be the only destinations, with one leg already starting in London back on June 30th, and Paris hosting its own run July 13-18. France will play Spain on July 15 in that showcase game before the tour ends in Barcelona from July 20-24. The U.S. plays Argentina July 22 and Spain on July 24. One of the coolest aspects of the tour, besides seeing the tune-ups before the London Olympics, are the tie-ins with the 1992 Dream Team. I can’t get enough of that team, personally, and Nike is tapping into that nostalgia with a “20 years of USA Basketball” exhibition that highlights 20 shoes that changed how we all play basketball. It begins with the Air Max 180 Mid that Charles Barkley rocked in Barca.

