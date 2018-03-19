What if I told you that a certain Cavaliers guard had a theory about the world and that it went against fundamental scientific principles that the majority of rational, thinking humans have long accepted as fact? Now what if I told that it was someone other than Kyrie Irving?
That’s right, trade deadline acquisition Jordan Clarkson has apparently been thinking a lot about the dinosaurs, and he’s formulated a “big” idea about human history that you have to hear to believe.
Clarkson, and teammate Larry Nance Jr., recently joined the Road Trippin’ podcast with Allie Clifton and Randy Mims (aka DJ Montage), where he laid out his belief that humans and dinosaurs once coexisted on Earth, only in a dynamic similar to how we live today alongside our domesticated pets.
castrate this man, his stupidity must not be passed on to a new generation
So you don’t believe we landed on the moon because a flag waved ? So you are basing your theory on images that aren’t real, but yet are to prove your point. I’m just angered he said first of all, like he had more reason that that moon landing didn’t happen. That’s ALOT of hush money to be paid since the 60s :)
Sadly, I think I read a study in like early 2000s that like 6 % of Americans believe we’ve never landed on the moon and another 5% is undecided. that’s like 1 out of 10 people !! Crazy