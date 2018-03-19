Getty Image

What if I told you that a certain Cavaliers guard had a theory about the world and that it went against fundamental scientific principles that the majority of rational, thinking humans have long accepted as fact? Now what if I told that it was someone other than Kyrie Irving?

That’s right, trade deadline acquisition Jordan Clarkson has apparently been thinking a lot about the dinosaurs, and he’s formulated a “big” idea about human history that you have to hear to believe.

Clarkson, and teammate Larry Nance Jr., recently joined the Road Trippin’ podcast with Allie Clifton and Randy Mims (aka DJ Montage), where he laid out his belief that humans and dinosaurs once coexisted on Earth, only in a dynamic similar to how we live today alongside our domesticated pets.