Jordan Clarkson’s Dinosaur Theory Almost Makes The NBA’s Flat-Earthers Sound Reasonable

#Kyrie Irving #Cleveland Cavaliers
03.19.18 48 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

What if I told you that a certain Cavaliers guard had a theory about the world and that it went against fundamental scientific principles that the majority of rational, thinking humans have long accepted as fact? Now what if I told that it was someone other than Kyrie Irving?

That’s right, trade deadline acquisition Jordan Clarkson has apparently been thinking a lot about the dinosaurs, and he’s formulated a “big” idea about human history that you have to hear to believe.

Clarkson, and teammate Larry Nance Jr., recently joined the Road Trippin’ podcast with Allie Clifton and Randy Mims (aka DJ Montage), where he laid out his belief that humans and dinosaurs once coexisted on Earth, only in a dynamic similar to how we live today alongside our domesticated pets.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSflat earthJ.J. RedickJordan ClarksonKYRIE IRVINGroad trippin

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 4 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP