The Warriors and Jazz met on Wednesday night with both teams playing without key contributors, as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Lauri Markkanen, and Mike Conley Jr. were all sitting out, which only proved to even things out in what became a closely contested game.

The two teams traded leads in the first half before Utah took control in the third quarter, with the Warriors fighting back to take a two-point lead in the final minute of the fourth. With 30 seconds to play, the Jazz had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead, but saw Jordan Clarkson get shutdown by Jonathan Kuminga, who blocked a midrange jumper attempt and then corralled the loose ball. Clarkson, seemingly frustrated with not getting a call on the play, wrapped up Kuminga and hacked at him, leading to a bit of a skirmish with teammates on both sides pulling the two away from each other.

Things got heated between Kuminga and Clarkson 👀 pic.twitter.com/96TDlq4P6g — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 8, 2022

The referees concluded Clarkson’s swipe down on Kuminga constituted a Flagrant 2 foul and the Utah star guard was ejected, with Kuminga and Malik Beasley each earning offsetting technical fouls. That seemed like it would be the decisive moment of the fourth quarter, but the Jazz did not allow that to happen, as they pulled back within one with just under seven seconds to go and then forced a steal on a wild play (that seemed like there was maybe a foul in there) leading to a Simon Fontecchio bucket to put Utah on top in a stunning win.

SIMONE FONTECCHIO FOR THE WIN OFF THE STEAL!@utahjazz WIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yyclOCRtAg — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2022

That takes some sting out of the Flagrant 2 call, which had Jazz fans quite upset, and now the no-call on the inbounds pass will become the new controversial officiating decision at the end of this game.