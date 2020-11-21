Jordan Clarkson Will Stay In Utah On A Four-Year, $52 Million Deal

Jordan Clarkson will keep his high-scoring game in Utah. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Clarkson’s agent, Rich Paul, confirmed that the player and the Utah Jazz came to terms on an agreement that will hand Clarkson a hefty chunk of change. Clarkson will get $52 million from the franchise over four years.

Free agent Jordan Clarkson has agreed to a four-year, $52M deal with the Utah Jazz, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Clarkson joined the Jazz after last season began, and as Wojnarowski laid out, the team was hell-bent on keeping him around after he showed the ability to be a microwave scorer off the bench.

Jazz were determined to re-sign Clarkson after his trade from Cleveland last season. He became an elite bench scorer for Quin Snyder: 15.6 PPG in 42 games. https://t.co/E3UNSrUzIy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

After starting the season in Cleveland, Clarkson played 42 regular season games as a member of the Jazz, with all of two of them coming in a bench role. Clarkson averaged 15.6 points in 24.7 minutes per game for Utah, and connected on 46.2 percent of his field goals and 36.6 percent of his threes.

The Jazz have a few big decisions they need to make on the horizon with potential extensions for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell coming soon — Mitchell is extension eligible now, while Gobert’s up for an extension next summer. But before they get to that point, they apparently wanted to make sure that one of their most important offensive players will stick around, and as a result, Clarkson’s future is in Salt Lake City.