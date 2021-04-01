Getty Image
Jordan Clarkson Detailed The Jazz’s Plane Scare: ‘Everyone Thought It Might Be Over For Us’

On Wednesday night, the Jazz beat the Grizzlies in Memphis in a hard fought game that Utah was able to gut out despite the absence of their star guard Donovan Mitchell. However, getting to Memphis proved more difficult than any game, as their plane struck a flock of birds shortly after takeoff, causing an engine failure that forced the plane to return to Salt Lake City for an emergency landing.

No one on board was injured as the plane was, happily, able to make it back safely and with no issues, but the situation certainly shook those on board. Mitchell’s absence was listed as “personal reasons” and was announced after the plane incident, and after the game on Wednesday Jordan Clarkson noted that he was more than understanding of why Mitchell didn’t want to make the trip after such a scare.

Clarkson also went into more detail of what he saw from inside the plane, saying he heard a loud bang and people in the back saw flames coming out of the engine, with many thinking they were going to die in a plane crash — and also shouting out the pilot for getting them down safe and keeping calm under such a situation.

Mike Conley offered similar thoughts on what he saw, and it’s clear the situation is one no one on that plane will forget.

Thankfully, nothing awful happened and they were able to land, and hopefully all involved will be able to shake off what was clearly a harrowing experience, given the amount of plane travel NBA players have to deal with.

