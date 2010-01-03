Jordan CP3.III – Available Now

If you’re up on your signature kick game, than you already know that the shoes that Chris Paul is wearing this season (the Jordan CP3.III) hit the shelves yesterday. The third signature shoe for the young guard will feature at least five colorways throughout the season, but for now you’ll have to decide between his first two.

Chris collaborated with Jason Mayden, Jordan Brand senior footwear designer, to create a performance basketball shoe that would help Chris speed down the court past his opponents. As a result, the Jordan CP3.III is the first Jordan Brand sneaker to incorporate Podulon, an Independent Podular Suspension (IPS) – inspired technology created to make the sneaker feel just as responsive and comfortable throughout its lifetime as during the first wear.

The Jordan CP3.III’s overall design inspiration comes from hornets, chosen both for their reference to Chris’s NBA team and for their amazing maneuverability in nature. In addition to design elements symbolizing hornets, the Jordan CP3.III includes details personal to Chris, such as a family crest graphic and an outsole reference to bowling.

What do you think?

The Jordan CP3.III is available for a suggested retail price of $118. For more information, got to www.Jumpan23.com.