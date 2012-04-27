Jordan CP3.V, Melo M8 & Fly Wade 2 NBA Playoff Exclusives

04.27.12 6 years ago
The playoffs are basically 24 hours away, and you know what that means: hot new sneakers. Jordan Brand is set to release new playoff exclusive home and away colorways for the Jordan CP3.V, Melo M8 and the Fly Wade 2 EV. When Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony take the floor this weekend, they’ll be rocking these joints.

Both colorways of the Jordan CP3.V and Melo M8 will be releasing on May 9 – Paul’s sneaker will retail for $120 while ‘Melo’s will be $135. As for D-Wade’s, the Gym Red/White-Black is already available at $145, and on May 16, the White/Black-Metallic Silver-Gym Red colorway and the Stealth/White-Cool Grey will be released.

Custom built for the best point guard in the world, the Jordan CP3.V is 20 percent lighter than past models and features innovative Podulon technology and Next-Generation Flywire.

Engineered to elevate Anthony’s game, the Jordan Melo M8 combines lightweight technology and unparalleled support to help the sneaker both explode and go through the competition.

And the Jordan Fly Wade 2 was redesigned and made lighter, and was turned into the Jordan Fly Wade 2 EV. Hyperfuse technology and Flywire in the upper gives it support without any added weight while Lunarlon cushioning and its multi-directional pattern on the outsole helps with Wade’s explosive game.

Hit page 2 for more exclusive shots of the sneakers…

