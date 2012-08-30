Jordan CP3.VI “Home” Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Chris Paul
08.30.12 6 years ago

As the season draws closer, we’re seeing more of what the best players in the NBA will be rocking in 2012-13, and now here’s a look at Chris Paul‘s newest signature sneaker. The Jordan CP3.VI we see here is a home Clipper edition with polygonal detailing. The line continues to outfit each shoe with eye-catching diamond shapes along the upper.

The sneakers previewed yesterday by Carmelo Anthony are actually quite similar in look, and while we really like this version of the CP3.VI, the Olympic joints are still superior to us.

via Sneakernews

What do you think?

