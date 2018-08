Another colorway of Jordan’s CP3.VI edition is about to drop, and it’s a beauty. Following the original, Clippers-colored edition, the Nitro pack dropped in October. The “Metallic Gold” overlays a patterned, gold cover with black laces and a red sole. The CP3.VI colorway will retail for $125 and be available in January.

