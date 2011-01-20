Jordan Evolution ’85 – Oak Hill & St. Pat’s Player Exclusive

What do you get when you’re two of high school basketball’s best programs? Well, other than tons of talent each year, you get some sick gear too. Especially when you’re sponsored by Jordan Brand. With that, check out the exclusive versions of the Jordan Evolution ’85 made for Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and St. Patrick High School (Elizabeth, N.J.) below.

As you can see, both shoes feature a team-exclusive colorway and the name of their school stitched across the toe strap.

What do you think?

