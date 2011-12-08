Jordan Fly Wade 2 “Christmas” Edition

By now you’ve seen Dwyane Wade‘s latest signature shoe, the Jordan Fly Wade 2. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “Christmas” edition, made exclusively for Wade’s game against the Mavs in an NBA Finals rematch on Christmas Day. Check it out:

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.