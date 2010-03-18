Jordan Hallowed Ground “St. Patrick’s Day” – Ray Allen PE

Alright, so not everyone was feeling my top 10 favorite St. Patrick’s Day kicks yesterday, but you’d be crazy not to love these. Yesterday afternoon, Ray Allen (a.k.a. @greenRAYn20) tweeted a pic of the shoe he was going to wear last night, a player exclusive version of the Jordan Hallowed Ground.

What do you think? Better than all the other kicks?

