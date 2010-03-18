Jordan Hallowed Ground “St. Patrick’s Day” – Ray Allen PE

Alright, so not everyone was feeling my top 10 favorite St. Patrick’s Day kicks yesterday, but you’d be crazy not to love these. Yesterday afternoon, Ray Allen (a.k.a. @greenRAYn20) tweeted a pic of the shoe he was going to wear last night, a player exclusive version of the Jordan Hallowed Ground.
What do you think? Better than all the other kicks?
damn…those are ugly…look like Lugz to me…eww
Give me the Sugar Ray XII’s in the background
@raptor
AGREED
those dont even look like you can ball in them!
Really? It’s actually a super comfortable ball shoe.
What the fuck is wrong with this writer? First, yesterday’s list of kicks and now this: “but you’d be crazy not to love these”
With this kind of fashion sense, I bet homez is rocking a mullett and wearing tye-dyed mc hammer pants right now.
@str8ganksta
How did you know? You guys really don’t like these kicks? I’m not saying I’d rock these every day, but for a special St. Patty’s Day SMU, these are hot. Keep in mind what jerseys they were matching up with too. What do you rock?
To each is own. these kicks are ugly. You know kicks are bad when even the color scheme wont help. Probably good for construction.
Another vote for the Sugar Ray XII’s
They look sweet