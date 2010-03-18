Jordan Hallowed Ground “St. Patrick’s Day” – Ray Allen PE

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Boston Celtics
03.18.10 8 years ago 8 Comments

Alright, so not everyone was feeling my top 10 favorite St. Patrick’s Day kicks yesterday, but you’d be crazy not to love these. Yesterday afternoon, Ray Allen (a.k.a. @greenRAYn20) tweeted a pic of the shoe he was going to wear last night, a player exclusive version of the Jordan Hallowed Ground.

What do you think? Better than all the other kicks?

Other St. Patrick’s Day Articles:
My Top 10 Favorite Celtics Of The Past 25 Years
NBA St. Patrick’s Day Collection
The 10 Luckiest Players In The NBA

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSJordan BrandJordan Hallowed GroundRAY ALLENStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP