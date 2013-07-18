Jordan Hamilton Lost His Shorts Against The Pelicans at Summer League Last Night

The 6-7 guard/forward Jordan Hamilton might have only averaged 9.9 minutes per game in each of his first two seasons in Denver, with only three career starts to his name. But he upped his PER from 13.9 in his first year to 16.9 last season and his 36 minute projections at Basketball-Reference are pretty good for next year. One thing he couldn’t keep up like his PER, were his shorts last night during LVSL action against the Pelicans.

It’s hard to see what happened, but Hamilton’s shorts seemed to fall to his ankles while defying gravity as he splayed his legs in the air during a tumble on a drive with just under two minutes left in the first quarter.

Hamilton didn’t care, though. He led his Denver Nuggets team to a 87-82 victory over the Pelicans with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting and 4-for-7 from 3-point land.

