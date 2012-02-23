Jordan Hamilton Stars In “To Live & Sky In L.A.”

#Video
02.23.12

Nuggets rookie Jordan Hamilton, who just yesterday we told you is one of the NBA’s top five players who need more playing time, didn’t disappoint our prediction Wednesday night.

Playing against the Clippers in his hometown of Los Angeles, Hamilton went from the left baseline to Reggie Evans‘ mug in two dribbles before closing with a one-handed facial. Even with a tough crowd that’s grown used to Blake Griffin‘s acrobatics, the dunk got the crowd going.

With Denver missing Nene, Rudy Fernandez, Danilo Gallinari and Ty Lawson, Hamilton found plenty of playing time available in his trip back home. He went on to drop 18 points and seven boards on the Clips in the Nuggets’ loss after coming in averaging 5.1 points in 8 minutes this year.



