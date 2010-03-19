Jordan Icons – Georgetown Player Exclusive

Earlier today, I showed you the Jordan Icons that Cal will be wearing when they take on Louisville tomorrow night, so why not check out the kicks from Georgetown who’s playing right now.

What do you think?

Other College Basketball Kicks:

– Jordan Icons – Cal Player Exclusive

– NIKEiD Hyperdunk – St. John’s University

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.