Jordan Icons – Marquette Player Exclusive

Earlier today, I showed you the Jordan Icons that Cal will be wearing when they take on Louisville tomorrow night, and then the ones Georgetown is wearing right now against Ohio, so why not check out the kicks from Marquette who’s also playing right now.

What do you think? Which one do you like more?

Other College Basketball Kicks:

– Jordan Icons – Georgetown Player Exclusive

– Jordan Icons â€“ Cal Player Exclusive

– NIKEiD Hyperdunk â€“ St. John’s University

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.