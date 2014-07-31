Jordan Kilganon Shuts Down Rucker By Dunking Over Man Standing On Chair

There’s a new, worthy opponent in the seemingly never-ending competition for the summer’s best dunk performance: Jordan Kilganon. The 6-1 high-flyer showed off his crazy hops with an array of jaw-dropping slams at New York City’s Rucker Park last night. There have obviously been some epic dunking moments on those hallowed grounds, but Kilganon’s exhibition just might be Rucker’s best – ever.

“He ain’t even stretch doe!”

Kilganon’s most impressive jam? The one where he casually jumped over a man standing on a chair before finishing with a powerful reverse.

We’re still partial to Zach LaVine’s incredible series of slams at the Seattle Pro-Am on the whole, but Kilganon’s dunk above might be the summer’s individual best. Insane.

What do you think of Kilganon’s dunk?

