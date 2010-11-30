Jordan Take Flight – Oak Hill & St. Pat’s Player Exclusive

What do you get when you’re two of high school basketball’s best programs? Well, other than tons of talent each year, you get some sick gear too. Especially when you’re sponsored by Jordan Brand. With that, check out the exclusive versions of the Jordan Take Flight made for Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and St. Patrick High School (Elizabeth, N.J.) below.

Unless you are on the team, these two colorways of the Take Flight can only be found at House of Hoops.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.