As they say, the offseason is when true players are made. In accordance with that, the Jordan Brand is bringing you the Jordan Trunner Dominate, which will help flexibility and strength through national motion. It’s made possible with deep flex grooves along the length and width of the midsole. The sneaker also features breathable materials in the upper, dual-pull lacing to keep you locked in, an outrigger for stability on lateral cuts and rubber heel pads for traction.

All three of these colorways are on shelves now.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.