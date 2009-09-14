Jordan’s favorite victim wants revenge; Kanye West loses it

Here’s one straight from the Go Somewhere And Sit Down files: After Michael Jordan jokingly called out Bryon Russell during his H.O.F. speech, of course somebody had to go track down Russell for his reaction. And of course the 38-year-old Russell — who as recently as this summer was talking about trying an NBA comeback — had to go make himself look like the “Can’t let the game go” retired ballplayer, challenging MJ to a battle. “I’ll play his ass right now,” Russell told Yahoo! Sports. “This is a call-out for him to come play me. He can come out here in his private jet and come play. He’s got millions of dollars. He can pay for the jet. He can meet me at the Recreation Center in Calabasas. We can have Mark Jackson do the commentating. We can have Mitch Richmond do the officiating. We can put it on TV and see if Michael’s still got it.” OK, not exactly Shaq vs. Hakeem on pay-per-view. We’ll pass, thanks … In that same article, Russell recounted a time he and Michael Cooper had an argument over whether MJ’s shot over Russell or Dr. J‘s dunk over Coop was more embarrassing. Which would you pick? And taking it further, who takes the all-time crown as the man on the business end of the most embarrassing play you’ve ever seen? … Speaking of doomed comebacks, this must be the summer of thick headcase two-guards trying to re-start their careers. Last week we heard Isaiah Rider was talking to the Nets about a comeback, and now Bonzi Wells has caught the basketball jones. Bonzi has been working out with D-Wade and Jermaine O’Neal in Chicago, and now he wants to play for the Heat. “I’m trying to get on wit miami but its political,” he wrote on Twitter. Political? Or the last time an NBA team (Houston) took a chance on you, you showed up out of shape, beefed with the coach, and basically quit during the season? … Maybe Bonzi should try his luck with the Knicks. Seeing as they picked up Sun Yue over the weekend, clearly they’re giving everybody a chance to get a roster spot … Here’s at least one positive story from the post-Hall of Fame fallout: A lot of people were wondering why Karl Malone wasn’t in the building for John Stockton and Jerry Sloan‘s inductions, until Stock mentioned that the Mailman had an illness in the family. The next day, however, Malone flew out for a Hall of Fame dinner banquet and surprised his ex-teammate and coach even though his stepfather is on life support … Stat lines from Sunday’s action at the FIBA European Championships: Tony Parker had 24 points, six boards and six assists, and Nic Batum scored 18 in France’s win over Croatia; Kelly McCarty posted 17 points and nine boards to lead Russia over Greece; and Vrbica Stefanov put up 25 points and five steals in Macedonia’s win over Germany … Somebody please tell us what is wrong with Kanye West. If you didn’t catch the MTV Video Music Awards last night, homeboy found yet another way to make an ass of himself, rehashing his same ol’ whiny-pants act over an award, but this time channeling Ol’ Dirty Bastard at the same time. When Taylor Swift won the award for Best Female Video, Kanye hopped on stage and snatched the mic away from her, telling everyone that HE felt Beyonce should’ve won. Maybe Kanye thought that would be cute since ODB did it, but he grossly misjudged; the crowd let him have it with boos, fellow artists were trashing him on Twitter, and even Beyonce felt the need to clean up his mess — calling Swift up on stage later on and letting her finish the speech Kanye interrupted. Further proof that no matter how rich you get, you can’t buy home training … We’re out like “Byron” Russell …
If Ye makes his next album (whenever that maybe) on par or better than The College Dropout, all will be forgiven.
Bryon Russell has no right to talk to MJ like that. No one who has played the game of basketball has the right to talk to MJ like that, especially after his HOF induction.
Right on the money, Money Mike.
Russell is still bitter! Can you blame him?
1. Shawn Kemp delivering The Liston Hammer.
2. Jordan over Ehlo.
Kanye is a egotistical, cry baby punk ass. I don’t care if the music’s good or not, at some level the artist has to be accountable for their actions. I guess I’m just the kinda person that can stop being a fan of an artist if they turn out to be pompous pricks. I can’t see how an artist can go around and be a total ass to everyone, and still make millions of dollars because people look past his antics and focus solely on the image and music. And props to Beyonce for having Swift come back onstage to finish her speech. Just one more reason I’d strangle a dolphin to get into B’s pants
Sun (Dim-Sum) Yue — The New York media will have his arse from Dim-sum!
I think Frederic Weis still has some tea stains on his forehead that look like the letters V & C
Can we sic the NAACP on Kanye West? I bet if it was a white-man, the NAACP will be all over that arse!
I’m emailing Head Negro in Charge, President Obama.
Obama: One Big Arse Mitake, America!
Ehlo cowering in fear has to be a good one too . . . he made that into an embarrassing moment
here are some notables in no particular order:
Shaq kickin Sabonis in the head, then making him cry
Kobe over Ben Wallace in Pre-Season
Jordan over Ewing, Oakley and Starks
Charles Smith getting padding the Bulls Block Stats
That’s it for now . . it’s 2am on the west coast!
Its No doubt about it that Ye was wrong for doing that.. But the truth of the matter is that he was doin it for all the black people who felt the same.. They know damn well the beyonce should have won that award.. I never even since that damn tyler swift video before.. I’m pretty sure everyone saw the beyonce video and loved it…
Damn. What a bad day to wear Air Yeezys.
Bryon Russell will forever be known as MJ’s bitch… The Cunt Punt between ‘Byron’ and Coop would’ve been f-ing hilarious to watch.
Frederic Weis takes my vote for the all-time crowning crown.
BRUCE, good job bringing your political views to a daily basketball informational. Nice work. I’m sure Obama was behind Kanye’s actions – can we get anyone to check that? Dime? You got connections….
Ehlo has to be the guy because he fell to the floor like somebody double jump kicked him, one to the face, one to the balls – plus that’s pretty much on every single Jordan highlight film session ever, so lots of people get to seeing it….
Anybody that ever got dunked on by Jerome James gets my #2 vote….
@Q — I thought Beyonce should/would win too, but I also heard that the VMA’s are voted on by fans. So if B didn’t win, that was the will of the people, not some big conspiracy. Kanye wasn’t concerned with speaking for all Black people, anyway. He’s just being a dick who thinks his opinion equals the truth. (Besides, who really gives a f*** who wins a VMA anyway? Beyonce ain’t hurting for money or album sales or concert ticket sales. She’s got a million trophies and other honors. She probably gives away her VMA’s to Michelle.)
Actually, I would love to see Jordan go up against anyone one-on-one, even someone as historically forgettable as Byron Russell. Heck, I enjoyed watching youtube clips of Jordan sinking turnaround after turnaround on some poor Slamball schlub and beating Carmelo and another kid in a shooting contest at his Flight Camp. The guy’s still got it, unlike say Barkley who probably hasn’t picked up a ball since he’s retired judging by how ridiculous he looked shooting a ball in a TNT video segment.
i’d pay good money 2 see Russell get his ass whooped over n over n over n over again by MJ
hahahaha
it’ll be hella entertaining…
@ Q
So are you saying that Beyonce betrayed all the black people by bringing Swift back on stage since Kanye was speaking for all the black people that thought Beyonce got screwed? And why’s it gotta be just for all the black people? I’m white, and I’ve seen B’s video..and I haven’t seen Swift’s. So quick to pull the race card
Wtf…Knicks signing Sun Yue, Gabe Pruitt and Warren Carter. Why didn´t they sign Morris Almond, Knicks best player in this years summer league. And I´m still angry they did not take Patrick Ewing jr last year. The Knicks are gonna suck so much this year.
Russell looked like a noob in basketball during his entire career guarding MJ. Poor whiny boy. Go get me some drink while I watch you getting beaten by MJ on countless times.ahahahaha
Kanye West likes fish sticks.
As Much as I like kanye musically. This Whiny ass act he keeps pullin is played and he giving us Chicago bois a bad name. I thought he was boycotting MTV anyway. As far as russell that statement gives me all I need to know about he feels about mike. Why can’t he go out peacefully like Ehlo
Kanye is about 5’3″
he got that little-dude chip on his shoulder
He should ban himself from any future public appearances.
Kanye is African for Obnoxious.
Bryon Russell just can’t get enough humiliation. Just go out quietly and swallow it, bitch.
Jordan is 46 and Russel is 38, still Jordan will hit jumper after jumper after jumper, and Russel will make 2 maybe 3 baskets out of 10. I say 10 x 3 Mike.
@ Ashlov–that’s because Kanye is a gay fish.
No one, I don’t care what happened to them on a basketball court, can compare to Frederic Weiss.
Dude can ball, and one minute with Vinsanity relinquished any NBA dreams he may have had…although Craig Ehlo haunts my dreams (and vision, goddamn Mike replays always show Ehlo’s punk ass ALWAYS!!! You can’t avoid it. Like Elway and the DRIVE…and OSU not beating USC in the end despite doing lots of shit right all game? Damn, sometimes it sucks being a Cleveland fan…)
@5: Frederic Weis. Period.
Kanye is a prick for that. Regardless of who wins that was just disrespectful. I think he just wanted some plublicity
Q: so if a black artist doesn’t win for best music video it’s a slap in the face to all black people? Really hoping we can get away from that sort of mentality, especially over something so petty.
I second Weis. However, honourable mentions to Newble when Iverson crossed him in the finals, and Jones when Bron dunked on him.
WTF is “home training”?
Kanye treats the awards like a “get-2-gether” around the way in the hood, Hennesy and all. Chicago is known for loud folks. I see it everyday.
My issue with the awards: The Mike Jackson dancers were great till they did the smooth criminal portion at the end of the routine. Why one of the dudes have to mess up the famous lean over move.
I’m out like dudes dancing career.
most embarassing play of all time (not an nba game):
vince carter’s dunk over 7 foot frederic weiss
I think Ewing has been the recipient of them ost embarassing plays ever. Jordan dunking on him after beating his man on the spin back to the rim and Pippen dunking on him and making him fall.
I’m surprised Kanye’s speech wasn’t done in auto-tune.
Nastiest shit I ever seen was when Hakim Warrick put his sac on Royal Ivey’s chin back in their college days
As a black dude..ignorant black folks like Kanye is the reason why people in this country still discriminate against us. Yes B had the better video but Taylor swift won and she deserved to have her limelight. It dont matter if she was black/white/asian ect. Beyonce already got hers and i thought it was real classy to let Taylor finish up. anyhow MJ would destroy Russell..he dont want dat
Jesus must be a slow ass day in sports we’re bringing up the VMA’s? we couldn’t have talked football? anyone who didn’t know Kayne’s been doing these faggot like moves forever thats why he blows balls and is hanging off Jay-Z and B’s coattails. Anyways I’d go with Coop being more embarrassing cuz at least Byron can use the “push off” excuss. All time could be a tie between VC over Weis or Pippen dunking on Ewing and then Steppin’ Over him! that took some balls!
good call bruce, and for those “kanye was speaking for all black people”, i say, as others have already, THAT statement is the reason people discriminate. every little “slite” against a person of color is considered a racist act. joe wilson may have been wrong in telling the obamanator he lies but it was not racially motivated, taylor swift won an award over a black girl, that is not racially motivated. (she won because it is voted on by the fans, and she got all the country music fans voting, as well as some of the pop fans and beyonce and pink and lady gagme (or what ever) all split the votes, taylor had a HUGE margin of win. and for the record, i have not seen either video!)
take your race card and shove it up your ass is the bottom line, just because someone doesnt agree with you or doesnt vote your way does not make them a racist.
More embarrasing has to be Coop. That’s was just nasty what Doc did to him. Jordan pushed off and everyone saw it so it’s not that embarrasing if you think about it. Everyone gets a jumper hit on them but not many ( or any) have someone rock the cradle and hammer on your head.
And people you are right Alton Liston has to be on the list with some
of Iverson’s victims
Here I thought ignorant was bliss, but today I learned ignorance is Q… nice job moron, way to flash your stupid badge for all to see.
Its a f***ing fan vote, you really thing that craptastic Twilight movie is good/great because it won some MTV awards? No, the teenie boppers love the cast, so they vote for their crappy movie. Get over it, whenever you give the fans the power expect them to vote for who the like more than who deserves it.
Hats off to Beyonce, class act giving up her time on stage to make up for Kanye’s lack of class. Douchebag move to say the least Ye, your dead mother is rolling over in her grave right now at your lack of respect.
I told you Kanye was a bitch back in the Air Yeezy Dime Article but hey.
Sidenote – Notorious talks about Class Act’s then says Kanye’s ‘dead mother is rolling over in her grave right now at your lack of respect.’ LOL – Are you serious?
WTF Kanye?! I just got my Air Yeezys! I haven’t even rocked them yet!! damn… first comment is on point…
Are we talking about a career or just one instance. Ewing has tha Pippen dunk, Jordan block and Jordan Dunk. Zo has been cramed on by VC a few times.
Nate’s block on Yao was pretty sick !!!
Shaw Bradley has a top 10 of dunk ON him !!!
About the dunk? The Pippen-Ewing one was the sickest for me… Pippen was disrespectful… Pippen’s mother is rolling over in her grave right now at his lack of respect…
Just remembered Baron on Kirilinco !!!
Everyone has forgotten LeBron on Damon Jones…the best Vince up and over Weiss, Pip on Ewing…Kanye is suffering from “I’m Relevant Syndrome” can we make him go away and just keep someof his music???
Yeah, please remember this is more BS from Kanye just like the George Bush hates black people remark. Consider the source people.
KJ dunking over Dream… has to be on the list, also Laphonso Ellis block on that guy form the Wolves
the whole vma’s were a mess from the kanye incident (he later apologized on his blog), to lady gaga’s outfits (“period exploded” on her dress, red sour patch kid costume, bird’s nest), to lil’ mama running on stage to pose with jayz and alicia keys…
sun yue = lebron huge in japan
Did everyone forget about Shawn Bradley?