Jordan’s favorite victim wants revenge; Kanye West loses it

Here’s one straight from the Go Somewhere And Sit Down files: After Michael Jordan jokingly called out Bryon Russell during his H.O.F. speech, of course somebody had to go track down Russell for his reaction. And of course the 38-year-old Russell — who as recently as this summer was talking about trying an NBA comeback — had to go make himself look like the “Can’t let the game go” retired ballplayer, challenging MJ to a battle. “I’ll play his ass right now,” Russell told Yahoo! Sports. “This is a call-out for him to come play me. He can come out here in his private jet and come play. He’s got millions of dollars. He can pay for the jet. He can meet me at the Recreation Center in Calabasas. We can have Mark Jackson do the commentating. We can have Mitch Richmond do the officiating. We can put it on TV and see if Michael’s still got it.” OK, not exactly Shaq vs. Hakeem on pay-per-view. We’ll pass, thanks … In that same article, Russell recounted a time he and Michael Cooper had an argument over whether MJ’s shot over Russell or Dr. J‘s dunk over Coop was more embarrassing. Which would you pick? And taking it further, who takes the all-time crown as the man on the business end of the most embarrassing play you’ve ever seen? … Speaking of doomed comebacks, this must be the summer of thick headcase two-guards trying to re-start their careers. Last week we heard Isaiah Rider was talking to the Nets about a comeback, and now Bonzi Wells has caught the basketball jones. Bonzi has been working out with D-Wade and Jermaine O’Neal in Chicago, and now he wants to play for the Heat. “I’m trying to get on wit miami but its political,” he wrote on Twitter. Political? Or the last time an NBA team (Houston) took a chance on you, you showed up out of shape, beefed with the coach, and basically quit during the season? … Maybe Bonzi should try his luck with the Knicks. Seeing as they picked up Sun Yue over the weekend, clearly they’re giving everybody a chance to get a roster spot … Here’s at least one positive story from the post-Hall of Fame fallout: A lot of people were wondering why Karl Malone wasn’t in the building for John Stockton and Jerry Sloan‘s inductions, until Stock mentioned that the Mailman had an illness in the family. The next day, however, Malone flew out for a Hall of Fame dinner banquet and surprised his ex-teammate and coach even though his stepfather is on life support … Stat lines from Sunday’s action at the FIBA European Championships: Tony Parker had 24 points, six boards and six assists, and Nic Batum scored 18 in France’s win over Croatia; Kelly McCarty posted 17 points and nine boards to lead Russia over Greece; and Vrbica Stefanov put up 25 points and five steals in Macedonia’s win over Germany … Somebody please tell us what is wrong with Kanye West. If you didn’t catch the MTV Video Music Awards last night, homeboy found yet another way to make an ass of himself, rehashing his same ol’ whiny-pants act over an award, but this time channeling Ol’ Dirty Bastard at the same time. When Taylor Swift won the award for Best Female Video, Kanye hopped on stage and snatched the mic away from her, telling everyone that HE felt Beyonce should’ve won. Maybe Kanye thought that would be cute since ODB did it, but he grossly misjudged; the crowd let him have it with boos, fellow artists were trashing him on Twitter, and even Beyonce felt the need to clean up his mess — calling Swift up on stage later on and letting her finish the speech Kanye interrupted. Further proof that no matter how rich you get, you can’t buy home training … We’re out like “Byron” Russell …

