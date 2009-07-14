Josh Childress Headed Back To Greece

After testing the free agent waters like a college player trying to assess his draft stock, it appears Josh Childress is happier making euros than dollars. The restricted free agent and former Hawks swingman said this morning he is returning to Olympiakos for the 2009-10 season, not opting out of his contract and trying to return to the NBA.

“I still have some unfinished business to tend to,” Childress said by phone early Tuesday morning. “I definitely have unfinished business in Greece. “My team did well, but there’s no question, I didn’t have the year I wanted to have,” Childress said. “And with that being said, I have some serious work left to do in Athens. That was part of my decision to go back, as well.”

While Childress’ decision to stay in Europe may surprise some, as both the Bucks and Bobcats were trying to work out a sign-and-trade deal with the Hawks, Atlanta just wasn’t willing to give up their former sixth man for nothing. The type of guy that could clearly be a game-changer depending on what situation he finds himself in, it will be interesting to see what other NBA stars head overseas this offseason and follow Childress’ lead. In a down economy, JC’s three-year, $20 million deal is looking pretty good right about now.

If you were Childress, would you have opted out and come back to the NBA or returned to Europe?

Source: AJC