Josh Childress Headed Back To Greece

After testing the free agent waters like a college player trying to assess his draft stock, it appears Josh Childress is happier making euros than dollars. The restricted free agent and former Hawks swingman said this morning he is returning to Olympiakos for the 2009-10 season, not opting out of his contract and trying to return to the NBA.
“I still have some unfinished business to tend to,” Childress said by phone early Tuesday morning. “I definitely have unfinished business in Greece.
“My team did well, but there’s no question, I didn’t have the year I wanted to have,” Childress said. “And with that being said, I have some serious work left to do in Athens. That was part of my decision to go back, as well.”
While Childress’ decision to stay in Europe may surprise some, as both the Bucks and Bobcats were trying to work out a sign-and-trade deal with the Hawks, Atlanta just wasn’t willing to give up their former sixth man for nothing. The type of guy that could clearly be a game-changer depending on what situation he finds himself in, it will be interesting to see what other NBA stars head overseas this offseason and follow Childress’ lead. In a down economy, JC’s three-year, $20 million deal is looking pretty good right about now.
If you were Childress, would you have opted out and come back to the NBA or returned to Europe?
Source: AJC
Go get it, while the getting is good!
Damn, damn, damn! Screw the sign and trade–I really wanted him to hook back up with the Hawks!
Think about it, where would you rather live: the Mediterranean or Memphis?
I’ve heard that the lifestyle and parties are crazy in Greece…plus, the almost 7 mil per season is very competitive. I don’t blame Childress for staying there another year.
Unless Childress got blown away with an offer stateside, looks like a no brainer to me.
Eager to see Childress make some noise in the Euroleague with my team Olympiakos.
I believe he could be another TREV with that length of his….
Could really help a contender like Cleveland out…
I would not mind if he came to LA next off season
JC is in party mode no doubt. The $$ being thrown at him dont hurt either. I never really liked him when he was playing with the Hawks but I want him to really blow up in the euroleague he seems like an ok guy. I think he has the tools to be very successful in that league. And I bet there are a couple or few women thrown at him too. I want him to live like a god over there that would be cool. Good luck to the guy.
@7 i agree childress has the ariza/posey type of game where they’re solid at doing it all. he would be a good pick up for any team.
Didn’t like his fit in Atlanta, so I’m not sad. He wanted to start and options were limited for that given the RFA rules and cap situations. I hope he does better for Olympiakos this year than last. It’ll still be hard with the pressure of being highest paid.
I must’ve missed the NBA games where Josh was a game changer.I guess the GMs did to since he cant get what he THINK he deserve over here.
Nah, concur with post 9–Childress was solid and versatile and would help about any team–very nice ballhandler, great spring and nice at driving to the well, great on offensive board put backs, surprisingly good 3-point shooter with his ugly Sean Marionish shot. I think better than Ariza (still kind of unproven) and Posey (over-the-hill); he just got no viewings because Hawks were never, ever on national tv, except playoffs.
Good move though for him–better than Bucks, Charlotte or Hawks for him–Hawks are trying to make Marvin work (assuming he resigns), but Marv is just too injury prone. Chill would probably tire soon (if not already) of backing up Marvin, when he is better than Marv imo.
2 words.
No. Tax.
ha ha!
gwan josh … get some Euro Gold Gear and return to a League & Chip Contender!
Investment in Career Development 101 … smart like The Cardinal
Bet he’s smashing a lotta Euro-Twat and Euro-Brain.
Dont forget this guy went to Stanford.. He’s no slouch..