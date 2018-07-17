Josh Hart Is The Second Lakers Guard In A Row To Be Named Summer League MVP

#NBA Summer League 2018 #LA Lakers
Associate Editor
07.17.18

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting awfully good at producing the Most Valuable Player at the NBA Summer League. One year after Lonzo Ball was named the best player at the league’s annual showcase in Las Vegas, second-year guard Josh Hart followed in his footsteps. The news of Hart’s MVP performance was announced in a release on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not a surprise that Hart got this honor, as he’s clearly been one of the premier players out at Summer League. The former Villanova guard has been outstanding for Los Angeles, averaging 24.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in six games. Additionally, he’s connecting on 47.1 percent of his attempts from the field as he’s led the Lakers to the Summer League championship game on Tuesday night against Portland.

Hart, unsurprisingly, also headlines the All-NBA Summer League First Team. He’s the only second-year player to receive that distinction, as he’s joined by Chicago’s Wendell Carter Jr., New York’s Kevin Knox, and Cleveland’s Collin Sexton. Beyond those four, Christian Wood, who entered the league in 2015 and is at Summer League with the Milwaukee Bucks, rounded out the squad. The second team selections include Deandre Ayton of the Suns, Wade Baldwin IV of the Trail Blazers, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk of the Lakers, and Trae Young of Atlanta.

Getting this type of praise during the Summer League doesn’t always translate to success during the regular season, but Hart showed enough flashes during his rookie campaign to prove that he can make it in the NBA.

