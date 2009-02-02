Josh Howard: “We Don’t Need No Changes”

Despite the fact the Mavericks are 27-19 and are currently slated for only the seven-spot in the playoffs, and one our list of the fake contenders, Josh Howard doesn’t think Mark Cuban and Donnie Nelson should do anything before the trade deadline.

“We don’t need no changes right now,” Howard said during an NBA TV interview after Saturday’s win in Miami. “I know people end up getting traded and I know I might end up going somewhere. But I’m looking forward to living and keep playing in Dallas. … I love this Dallas team.”



Clearly the Mavs need to make a move, and that’s why they were trying to trade Jason Kidd to the Blazers for the reincarnation of Devin Harris a.k.a. Jerryd Bayless last week. And unfortunately for Howard, his name keeps popping up in trade rumors for everyone from Shawn Marion to Andrea Bargnani.

Do you think the Mavs need changes?

Source: The Dallas Morning News