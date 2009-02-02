Josh Howard: “We Don’t Need No Changes”

02.02.09 10 years ago 14 Comments
“We don’t need no changes.”

Despite the fact the Mavericks are 27-19 and are currently slated for only the seven-spot in the playoffs, and one our list of the fake contenders, Josh Howard doesn’t think Mark Cuban and Donnie Nelson should do anything before the trade deadline.

“We don’t need no changes right now,” Howard said during an NBA TV interview after Saturday’s win in Miami. “I know people end up getting traded and I know I might end up going somewhere. But I’m looking forward to living and keep playing in Dallas. … I love this Dallas team.”


Clearly the Mavs need to make a move, and that’s why they were trying to trade Jason Kidd to the Blazers for the reincarnation of Devin Harris a.k.a. Jerryd Bayless last week. And unfortunately for Howard, his name keeps popping up in trade rumors for everyone from Shawn Marion to Andrea Bargnani.

Do you think the Mavs need changes?

Source: The Dallas Morning News

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP