Josh Howard: “We Don’t Need No Changes”

Despite the fact the Mavericks are 27-19 and are currently slated for only the seven-spot in the playoffs, and one our list of the fake contenders, Josh Howard doesn’t think Mark Cuban and Donnie Nelson should do anything before the trade deadline.
“We don’t need no changes right now,” Howard said during an NBA TV interview after Saturday’s win in Miami. “I know people end up getting traded and I know I might end up going somewhere. But I’m looking forward to living and keep playing in Dallas. … I love this Dallas team.”
Clearly the Mavs need to make a move, and that’s why they were trying to trade Jason Kidd to the Blazers for the reincarnation of Devin Harris a.k.a. Jerryd Bayless last week. And unfortunately for Howard, his name keeps popping up in trade rumors for everyone from Shawn Marion to Andrea Bargnani.
Do you think the Mavs need changes?
they need a better bench
No changes??? What?!
Man, Howard must be smokin’ something.
Er, oh wait.
I think Josh meant “we don’t need ANY changes”. And yes, they do.
BTW that devin trade may go down as one of the worst ever.
They need Devin Harris.
I dont know who they would trade for but they need to go ahead and trade Stack. man been sitting on the shelf and they arent getting the value they need in playing him so i think they can get what they need using him before the trade deadline. who needs a volume scorer off the bench at a discount price?
Of course they don’t need any trades… someone must have leaked that he was a front runner to get moved. Good one Josh.
LL
Mavs have no identity. what kind of team are they? defensive?…like under avery. or offensive like under nellie?
we dont know. they dont know.
what is rick carlisle doing with jerry stackhouse?
how many years does jason kidd have left in him? how about dirk?
here is what the Mavs need to do:
trade jason kidd to charlotte for raymond felton
trade erick dampier to la clips for marcus camby
trade jerry stackhouse to chicago for larry hughes
raymond felton
larry hughes
josh howard
dirk nowitzki
marcus camby
Does a English teacher count as change?
e$ if youre gona criticize grammar, you might wana fix your own:
“does aN english teacher count as change?”
anyway, in my oppinion, dirk is still an ELITE player in the league…and anytime you have dirk you have the ability to be a contender
Now that Kidd calls the plays i think they gonna do better.
Better bench? Terry, Bass, Barea, Singleton, George, Green… I think there are good from the bench.
INTERESTING that everyone’s in flux about the West this year.
It’s pretty simple. The West is MAD COMPETITIVE. And it’s been that way for the past 2 or 3 years.
As of right now, 3rd seeded DENVER is 31-16. 9th seeded, and outta the playoffs, UTAH is 26-22
ONLY 6 GAMES. 6 GAMES! THAT’S IT.
To be exact, that’s 7 PERCENT OF THE GAMES PLAYED (6 divided by 82 equals 7%) SPREAD OVER 7 TEAMS. That’s Super Close! 1 percent per. Geesh!
6 games separates the 3rd seed (Den) from 9th (Utah)
THAT’S SCARY CLOSE.
The only thing that needs to be changed for most of these teams in the WEST is their NUMBER OF WINS.
So, the question becomes, where are the soft softs in the schedule for some teams, and where do these teams match up best, and lastly, most importantly, where and when will these teams have to craft a helluva game plan because they may be THE INFERIOR match-up.
Those questions are crucial down the stretch because the division games will weed out the “9th seeds and beyond” from the “true contenders.”
If you’re still with me:
NW Division’s Cream – Denver (3), Portland (5), and Utah (9th n Out)
PAC Division’s Cream – LAL (1), SUNS (8TH n Last)
SW Division’s Cream – SA (2), NO (4), ROCKETS (6) and DALLAS (7)
As you see Josh Howard and company, YOUR TEAM PLAYS IN THE MOST COMPETITIVE DIVISION IN THE CONFERENCE.
–You cannot afford losses during your soft spots. NO UPSETS! Don’t let a Minny beat you. You beat GOLDEN STATE. Good.
–You ABSOLUTELY have to OPTIMIZE your STRENGTHS when playing top tier teams. Losses to Denver and Phoenix, unacceptable.
–You have to GAMEPLAN WAYYYYY BETTER to beat teams that, on paper, should be able to DESTROY you. You failed your test at Boston. I don’t care how tired you were.
SO, GET SOME WINS. THAT’S the CHANGE that YOU NEED. WIN AGAINST GOOD TEAMS.
YOU DON’T HAVE A RECORD OF DOING THAT YET…AND UNFORTUNATELY, YOU’RE IN THE MOST COMPETITIVE DIVISION.
Peace
Maybe,maybe not.
They looked fabulous against miami.