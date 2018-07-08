Josh Jackson Welcomed Marvin Bagley To The NBA With A Monster Block In Summer League

#NBA Summer League 2018
07.07.18 16 mins ago

Getty Image

NBA Summer League is overflowing with intriguing young players in 2018, two of them being Sacramento Kings big man Marvin Bagley III and Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson. On Saturday evening, the two collided in Las Vegas and, at least in this particular face-off, the “victor” was Jackson, who got the better of Bagley with a vicious denial at the rim.

Jackson’s blocked shot was one of two on the same possession, even if the Bagley rejection was undeniably more impressive.

#NBA Summer League 2018
JOSH JACKSON marvin bagley NBA Summer League 2018 PHOENIX SUNS SACRAMENTO KINGS

