NBA Summer League is overflowing with intriguing young players in 2018, two of them being Sacramento Kings big man Marvin Bagley III and Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson. On Saturday evening, the two collided in Las Vegas and, at least in this particular face-off, the “victor” was Jackson, who got the better of Bagley with a vicious denial at the rim.

Jackson’s blocked shot was one of two on the same possession, even if the Bagley rejection was undeniably more impressive.