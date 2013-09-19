Josh Selby Destroys Competition In Official Summer Mixtape

After playing with the Lakers during the Las Vegas Summer League this offseason, Baltimore’s Josh Selby took to the streets to dominate every playground game and charity event. Long known as one of the most exciting players you’ll ever see in the summer, Selby will be playing for another shot in the NBA soon. If you talk to Wale, he definitely deserves it after appearing in just 38 career games. And then if you watch this video, you’ll probably believe it too.

