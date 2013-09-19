Josh Selby Destroys Competition In Official Summer Mixtape

#Video
09.19.13 5 years ago

After playing with the Lakers during the Las Vegas Summer League this offseason, Baltimore’s Josh Selby took to the streets to dominate every playground game and charity event. Long known as one of the most exciting players you’ll ever see in the summer, Selby will be playing for another shot in the NBA soon. If you talk to Wale, he definitely deserves it after appearing in just 38 career games. And then if you watch this video, you’ll probably believe it too.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSJosh SelbyPlaygroundvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP