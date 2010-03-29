Josh Selby Will Win The POWERADE Jam Fest Tonight

In case you didn’t already know, the McDonald’s All American Game is taking place this week. So that means the POWERADE Jam Fest is going on tonight. We just got the list of participants, and let me say, you couldn’t ask for a better group of dunkers. Josh Selby, C.J. Leslie, Joe Jackson, Ray McCallum, Jereme Richmond, Tristan Thompson, Patric Young and Perry Jones fill out the list of contenders. In case you’re unfamiliar with their body of work, check out some highlights after the jump.

Josh Selby 6-3 188 Lake Clifton High School, MD (Baltimore, MD) Undecided



C.J. Leslie 6-9 212 Word of God Christian Academy, NC (Holly Springs, NC) Undecided



Joe Jackson 6-0 164 White Station High School, TN (Memphis, TN) Memphis



Ray McCallum 6-1 180 Detroit Country Day School, MI (Beverly Hills, MI) Undecided



Jereme Richmond 6-8 195 Waukegan High School, IL (Waukegan, IL) Illinois



Tristan Thompson 6-10 235 Findlay College Prep, NV (Brampton, Ontario) Texas



Patric Young 6-9 230 Providence School, FL (Jacksonville, FL) Florida



Perry Jones 6-11 225 Duncanville High School, TX (Duncanville, TX) Baylor



If I had to choose one guy, my pick is Selby. I saw this kid just barely lose the dunk contest in France this past summer, and his hops are unbelievable.

The dunk contest will be broadcast tonight live on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who do you think is going to win?

