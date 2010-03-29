Josh Selby Will Win The POWERADE Jam Fest Tonight

03.29.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

In case you didn’t already know, the McDonald’s All American Game is taking place this week. So that means the POWERADE Jam Fest is going on tonight. We just got the list of participants, and let me say, you couldn’t ask for a better group of dunkers. Josh Selby, C.J. Leslie, Joe Jackson, Ray McCallum, Jereme Richmond, Tristan Thompson, Patric Young and Perry Jones fill out the list of contenders. In case you’re unfamiliar with their body of work, check out some highlights after the jump.

Josh Selby 6-3 188 Lake Clifton High School, MD (Baltimore, MD) Undecided

C.J. Leslie 6-9 212 Word of God Christian Academy, NC (Holly Springs, NC) Undecided

Joe Jackson 6-0 164 White Station High School, TN (Memphis, TN) Memphis

Ray McCallum 6-1 180 Detroit Country Day School, MI (Beverly Hills, MI) Undecided

Jereme Richmond 6-8 195 Waukegan High School, IL (Waukegan, IL) Illinois

Tristan Thompson 6-10 235 Findlay College Prep, NV (Brampton, Ontario) Texas

Patric Young 6-9 230 Providence School, FL (Jacksonville, FL) Florida

Perry Jones 6-11 225 Duncanville High School, TX (Duncanville, TX) Baylor

If I had to choose one guy, my pick is Selby. I saw this kid just barely lose the dunk contest in France this past summer, and his hops are unbelievable.

The dunk contest will be broadcast tonight live on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who do you think is going to win?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSc.j. lesliehigh schoolJereme RichmondJoe JacksonJosh SelbyPatric YoungPerry JonesRay McCallumTristan Thompson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP