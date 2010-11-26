Josh Smith, Blake Griffin dunk all over the Turkey Day competition

Unlike Christmas Day and its superstar-overload schedule, the NBA picked Thanksgiving weekend to give some of the lesser-knowns some shine, with a national TV schedule only an NBA League Pass connoisseur could fully appreciate. Last night you (hopefully) awoke from your turkey-induced coma to catch Hawks/Wizards and Clippers/Kings, and tonight it’s Rockets/Bobcats and Warriors/Grizzlies … Down in Atlanta, John Wall and Gilbert Arenas‘ first real game as a starting backcourt was one to forget. The Hawks looked like they definitely hadn’t stayed out all night at the Player’s Club, racing to a double-digit lead before Mike Bibby had time to clip his fingernails and cruising to a 20-piecing where the starters didn’t even play the fourth quarter. You knew it might get bad for the Wiz when they had to start Kirk Hinrich as a small forward/third guard because they don’t have one healthy SF on the roster. Where is Tom Gugliotta when you need him? … Joe Johnson finished with an easy 21 points, 5 boards and 5 dimes, while Josh Smith had 20 points, 14 boards and 5 dimes … It’s too bad somebody out there who didn’t really watch Wall at Kentucky and only watches national TV pro games is thinking the No. 1 pick is a bust in the making. You remember Wall struggled in his TNT debut against Orlando, and last night he went scoreless until midway through the third quarter. No need to panic: Wall (10 pts, 7 asts, 3-12 FG) just had the misfortune of facing two motivated, strong defensive teams on their respective home courts … After the game, Wall called his whole team out. “We get paid for this,” the rookie told reporters. “This is our job. This is our dream. This is what we want to do. So we need to start acting like it and take it more serious.” Wait, so we’re supposed to believe that a team with Arenas, Nick Young, JaVale McGee and Andray Blatche playing prominent roles doesn’t take the game serious all the time? Naaaah … It’s easy to forget Bibby has lost a step because when looks no different in the face now than he did at Arizona. Bibby moves like he’s 43, but he still looks 13 …