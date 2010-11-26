Josh Smith, Blake Griffin dunk all over the Turkey Day competition

Unlike Christmas Day and its superstar-overload schedule, the NBA picked Thanksgiving weekend to give some of the lesser-knowns some shine, with a national TV schedule only an NBA League Pass connoisseur could fully appreciate. Last night you (hopefully) awoke from your turkey-induced coma to catch Hawks/Wizards and Clippers/Kings, and tonight it’s Rockets/Bobcats and Warriors/Grizzlies … Down in Atlanta, John Wall and Gilbert Arenas‘ first real game as a starting backcourt was one to forget. The Hawks looked like they definitely hadn’t stayed out all night at the Player’s Club, racing to a double-digit lead before Mike Bibby had time to clip his fingernails and cruising to a 20-piecing where the starters didn’t even play the fourth quarter. You knew it might get bad for the Wiz when they had to start Kirk Hinrich as a small forward/third guard because they don’t have one healthy SF on the roster. Where is Tom Gugliotta when you need him? … Joe Johnson finished with an easy 21 points, 5 boards and 5 dimes, while Josh Smith had 20 points, 14 boards and 5 dimes … It’s too bad somebody out there who didn’t really watch Wall at Kentucky and only watches national TV pro games is thinking the No. 1 pick is a bust in the making. You remember Wall struggled in his TNT debut against Orlando, and last night he went scoreless until midway through the third quarter. No need to panic: Wall (10 pts, 7 asts, 3-12 FG) just had the misfortune of facing two motivated, strong defensive teams on their respective home courts … After the game, Wall called his whole team out. “We get paid for this,” the rookie told reporters. “This is our job. This is our dream. This is what we want to do. So we need to start acting like it and take it more serious.” Wait, so we’re supposed to believe that a team with Arenas, Nick Young, JaVale McGee and Andray Blatche playing prominent roles doesn’t take the game serious all the time? Naaaah … It’s easy to forget Bibby has lost a step because when looks no different in the face now than he did at Arizona. Bibby moves like he’s 43, but he still looks 13 …
lol, does Big Baby have a PR agent? Man, the Clipps are the most exciting team in the league, between Griffin, Gordon and Jordan the amount of rim abuse at hand is uncommon. Go to ESPN.com and watch Blakes top10 dunks so far. It would take most highlight real dunkers a whole career to amass that kind of portfolio and he has done it in one month.
Landry-Griffin was a brutal match up. The ref really let them play. Did you guys catch the play where Griffin rebounds, Landry goes over the back and hits Blake in the face – no call – then Carl swipes hard at the ball again almost causing Blake to attack him lol
Blake is scary good, the Clippers hit the jackpot with that pick. Him and Gordon are going to e a formidable 1-2 pair in this league.
Bledsoe/Gordon/Aminu/Griffin/Jordan in about 2 years are going to blow up this league. Mark it.
Isn’t it funny how any team LeBron picked he would have been better off than Miami? Chicago, NY, Clippers, etc. Imagine him on the Clips with Blake Griffin? I feel like the whole Wade/Lebron/Bosh thing is just a huge waste.
Had he come to Chicago I would be hating him right now. He doesn’t know how to play without the ball and he ain’t taking the Ball from DRose. I never wanted that bastard here. But I am one of the few that wanted him to go to MIA and create a dynasty.
What people don’t understand is every sport needs villians. Kobe needed Mia to form superfriends and the Celtics to for like Voltron/power rangers. If Kobe can manage to beat either of these teams in a 7 game series it could vault him into top 5 status of all time in some peoples opinion. These teams are both loaded with all stars, so whoever takes them out will get the most respect.
Bron in the Clippers would be REALLY scary. I just didn’t want him to go to MIA. I mean, Wade and Bosh would have made SOOO much more sense than these superfriends ish.
Fatc is he and Wade got into some bad habits as the unquestioned alpha dog for years. Now that they got to share the ball one of them has to step down. I’m votign for Wade.
Bosh needs to start banging in the paint. Earn your goddamn contract.
Is it me or do Wade/Bron just shoot a ridiculous amount of jumpers. How does adding another good player stop you from doing your game? They didn’t win MVPs with jump shots.
The Heat just annoy me because every possession one of them just stand around on the 3 point line. Why not have some of them cut and work a motion offense? This team is a HUUGE disappointment.
That standing around they do is a product of two things. One is their lack of true basketball knowledge. Bron’s lack of IQ doesn’t suprise me because he’s always played like that, but DWade knows how to play without the ball as he did it very well on Team USA and his first couple years in the L with Odom, Jones, Rafer, JWill, Shaq and those teams sharing the ballhandling responsibilities. Wade knows how to cut the lane and keep moving.
Bosh and Bron have no idea how to play without the ball in their hands and SPolestra doesn’t have an offense in place that will force them to move. If they can somehow manage to install a flex offense or some sort of motion offense they would be a completely different team on offense.
Given their respectful ages and skill, shouldn’t they try to do the Magic/Kareem thing, and have LeBron play second fiddle while you still have Wade in his prime, and in 2-3 years, as Wade ages, have LeBron take over?
I still don’t think either of them will ever truly embrace that 2nd man role. It’s what made Jordan/Pippen so great. Since Pippen knew coming in that he would never be number 1 with Jordan there, and accepted it.
@Durrty you’re right, people are now starting to see how valuable Scottie Pippen was as a #2 option to Jordan because he never tried to step on Jordan’s toes and understood the chain of command. Pippen had the game of a true #1 option, but an unselfish mentality to fill in all of the blanks on the court which defined him as a true winner over everything else…..
Part of the thing that makes the Heat so annoying is things like “middle fingers to all the haters” and “YES WE DID.” They came out and said they were going to tear the league up. Now they all need time to mesh and all that bullshit. Lebron says all summer “I’m keeping track of all my haters.” And then they come out like this?
As poorly as Miami played, I still think we have to give them a chance and be patient. We’ve all seen teams through out the years, that played like Crap for half the season, then come out like gangbusters to finish and win the title or go deep in the playoffs.
But they do have some gelling, injury and role player issues. Let’s see what happens though.
“people are now starting to see how valuable Scottie Pippen was as a #2 option to Jordan because he never tried to step on Jordan’s toes and understood the chain of command” rob g
that is 100% true. But that goes back to the way the league was ran back then. Very rarley were there MJ’s who came into a organization so terrible (85’s Bulls) that the rookie was the man from the get go. Usually there were Vets in place to help mold them and allow them and teach them to grow. DWade (with Odom, Caron Butler, Eddie Jones) and Bosh (with Vince) had to stand down initially to the better vets and were handed the team later. Bron was giving not only the team but the entire city of Clevland, and I believe a lot of the lack of cohesiveness begins and ends with him. If the coach isn’t going to step up and change some things, then it’s time the players do. They will get it together eventually, but it may take longer than one season.
