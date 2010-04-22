Josh Smith Is “The Closest Thing To LeBron” In The NBA

There probably isn’t a more overlooked player in the entire NBA than Josh Smith. While the Hawks have been great the past couple seasons, he still doesn’t get his due. After being snubbed by the coaches for the All-Star Game, J-Smoove didn’t let it bother him, and his play only got better. For example, in Atlanta’s win over Milwaukee on Tuesday, Smith nearly posted a triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. But for whatever the reason, everyone still doesn’t seem to give credit where it’s due to the 24-year-old. That is, everyone but the Hawks’ owner.
“He’s the closest thing to LeBron in the league,” Hawks owner Michael Gearon Jr. said in an interview after the game with FanHouse. “I’m not saying he’s LeBron. But just look, he gets assists, he rebounds, he blocks shots. He’s a game changer. … Just look at his stats.”
So let’s do it: Smith had regular-season averages of 15.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. The only other players to average over 15-8-4 were, well, no one. I mean, LeBron did finish the season averaging 29.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game, and will undoubtedly rack up his second straight MVP award, but Smith is truly in a class of his own.
As we’ve noted before, while their games are completely different, King James and J-Smoove are both freak athletes that allow them to pretty much do whatever they’d like on the court. And if Joe Johnson leaves the ATL this summer, it will be interesting to see how Smith continues to evolve as a player.
What do you think? If not Smith, who is the closest thing to LeBron in the League?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
From a talent/skill standpoint, no, not close. Let’s not forget last season when Smith refused to stop shooting long 2’s/3’s and he had one of his worst seasons. In the sense that he can stuff the boxscore in so many areas and that he is a freak of nature, ok, but then you’ve got to look at guys like Rondo being “LeBron-esque” as well.
Josh excels at using his athleticism to make hustle plays mostly, whereas LBJ is as athletic but also has the more refined skills of having a J, far better handles/court vision/passing ability.
You cannot give Josh the ball and say, “we need a bucket, make it happen.” He relies on teamates/hustle/athleticism to give him scoring opportunities, LBJ can create a good oportunity for himself while simultaneously looking for his teamates.
While they are similar in production, Smith is nowhere near as complete a player as James.
i’ve often thought this myself… at least from a fantasy/statistical standpoint. and this is from a guy that’s the second if not third option on the team. just think if he was the number one option on the team? 25-10-5 easily.
Put them both on the same team though, I think that would be something to see. Both of them causing havoc on D and getting out on the break???
Interesting way of saying that Josh Smith is an elite, well rounded player that plays under the radar. It’s almost like people overrated him for a while because of his athleticism. Funny thing is, his contract negotiations were kinda similar – you’d think he would’ve gotten more.
LBJ without a jump shot..
dang. i didnt realize he was only 24. he has a lot of good years ahead of him
What about Bird and KG in their hayday. They were averaging 20/10/5 for consecutive seasons?
To say “The only other players to average over 15-8-4 were, well, no one.” (maybe for the season) is not spectacular. It he does it for multiple seasons and no one is close then maybe.
worst article ever. How can you even come up with this crap? Smith is nowhere the talent Lebron is. He’s a medicore defender (blocks and steals excluded), has zero court vision, can’t create for others and let’s not forgot, has NO offensive game at all.
Hell, Gerald Wallace is closer to Lebron than Smith will ever be.
Dude’s underrated. And I think ‘Bron is overrated. But ‘Bron is still a triple-double monster who’s on a TEAR through the league right now, and Josh Smith ain’t nowhere CLOSE.
Lebron though? LMAO!!! Ak-47…that’s about the best comparison for Josh Smith, cause he’s not even Gerald Wallace level
I cant believe I wasted my time reading this article…Jesus said it right…nuff said!
I agree with post 9 Gerald Wallace is closer to Lebron than Josh Smith. Statistically they do put up the same type of stats, but they really are two different players. For instance I can forgive Lebron’s lack of a post game by saying well he plays small forward he doesn’t necessarily have to post, on the other hand Josh Smith plays power forward he should have a much more developed post game, he also has questionable handles, questionable court vision, an inability really to make his teammates better, and he’s not even the first option on his team. Defensively he’s a better player than Lebron, but not by much and this has the potential to change drastically in the next couple of years, offensively he’s not even in the same class as Lebron at all. They just aren’t from the same mold.
Now a companion question is which player in the league is closest to Kobe? I say Melo, who’s with me?
My bad I meant I agree with post 8.
Guys.
I didn’t make the statement, the owner of the Hawks did. Clearly you would never think to put these two in the same conversation, and no one is comparing Smith’s game to LeBron’s. But when you look at his stats, they are impressive. The question asks, if not Smith, who is the closest thing to LeBron in the League.
Jesus said — “He’s a medicore defender (blocks and steals excluded)”
WTF LOL. The two primary defensive statistics excluded, then he’s a mediocre defending?
That’s like saying a player is a mediocre offensive player if you exclude points per game and field goal percentage.
Saying a guy is a mediocre distributor if you exclude assists.
When I think Josh Smith, I don’t think superstar or anything close to Lebron — but I do think of one of the best defenders in the league with the relevant stats to back it up.
I’m the closest thing to LeBron.
About that 20/10/5 or 15-8-4 as you call it
Bird did it for 5 straight years from age 24
KG did it 6 Straight years from age 23
Bird did 15/8/4 for his 1st 9 seasons
KG did 15/8/4 for 10 straight seasons from his 2nd year in the league.
Try [www.basketball-reference.com] next time
But yeah Dude is underrated
AI2 is the lebron without the weight they got similar games just andre cant get the extra muscle stats like the free throws the couple more boards skill set is similar he just missin 40lbs lmao
The closest to Lebron is Nate Robinson.
Nate’s just mad shorter than him.
IGGY + JAMARIO = JSMOOV
The closest thing to Lebron athletically, maybe. The closest thing to Lebron is Kobe.
The closest player to Josh is Shawn Marion. Marion is still a better player, but I think that would be his best comparison.
Josh has really had a break-through year. As much as getting rid of his 3-point shots, he has also discarded his terrible bonehead plays of the past, like his per game pass into the stands. He really got his head on straight this year. And also, props for not becoming a head case when Horford got named to the allstar game rather than Josh. I really thought that would throw him into a funk.
But I’ll tell you, Josh still bitches more to refs on fouls than about anyone I’ve seen. He is lucky he has not yet been placed on Rasheed notice/status, or he’d get at least one tech per game, based on his facial expressions alone after foul calls.
Josh Smith’s come from behind blocks do not get as much attention as Lebron does. That’s just sad.
@SparkyJay23
I’m talking this year in the NBA, not all-time.
yeah i think he can also give LBJ fits on the defensive end if he ever desides he wanted to be a top flight defender in this league and not just a weak side shotblocker.
josh is a beast i tell u wat his attutide is way better than lebrons he down to earth lebron is a bitch
Lol @ ANYBODY hating on the freakish skillz of Josh Smith… Yall prolly some Milwaukee bucks fans who are just hating cuz yall about to get SWEPT… end of story
I fell like Josh Smith is the closest to LBJ in the league, most times Lebron relies on his athleticism to get him buckets. Look what happened when he played up against Carmelo this year and was forced to take jump shots at the end of the game. Que? don’t even think about comparing Rajon Rondo the most overrated player in the league to LBJ, Lebron can play some D not just reach like Rondo
Josh Smith is the closest thing to Mike Woodsen – on the bench when he gets into foul trouble again.
Jesus- Your comments show you have not watched the hawks play at all…Josh smith may have better court vision than anyone on the team. He often leads the team in assist and leads all PF in assist this year. And I’m not really sure what you mean by “he’s a mediocre defender (steals and blocks excluded)”?…wouldnt you say steals and blocks are a big part of being a defender? Thats like saying pujos is a mediocre hitter (homeruns and RBI’s excluded)…he also alters and changes more shots than anyone in the league and constantly plays help D when bibby gets beat. Im not sure some of you are understanding the article…i dont think anyone is saying josh smith is lebron james, he is just the only player in the league who can stuff a stat sheet in the same way lebron does. He is an incredibly underrated player who has improved every season. Dude is a beast and look out for the hawks in the playoffs.
”Jesus says:
worst article ever. How can you even come up with this crap? Smith is nowhere the talent Lebron is. He’s a medicore defender (blocks and steals excluded), has zero court vision, can’t create for others and let’s not forgot, has NO offensive game at all.”
Worst post ever. How can you even come up with this crap? Jesus is nowhere near the knowledge that Dime has. He’s definately not gay (excluding the fact that he has sex with men and listens to celine dion), has no basketball knowledge, most likely has never even stepped on a court, and let’s not forgot, has NEVER watched a game of Hawks basketball.
I think i made my point….
I think he is more AK (in prime) than anything. Very unpolished offensively, gets blocks and steals, can finish, rebound and will probably make 1-2 ASGs.
I don’t know how that equals Lebron (he’s not even Gerald Wallace yet).
Man to All u lebron fans im gone let u know that JOSH SMITH is the closest to lebron but my oppion i thnik JOSH will give lebron a good match if they play 1 on 1.
“Jesus says:
worst article ever. How can you even come up with this crap? Smith is nowhere the talent Lebron is. He’s a medicore defender (blocks and steals excluded), has zero court vision, can’t create for others and let’s not forgot, has NO offensive game at all.”
Somebody please Ban this IDIOT!… Josh Smith just Finished in 2nd Place for the Defensive Player Of The Year you fool.
Clearly, this article was written by someone who only knows Josh Smith from Sportscenter highlights.
Yes, he makes spectacular plays. But he also completely quits on plays, sulks when he feels wronged by the refs (every 2-3 plays), and can’t take physical play.
He’s a complete bitch. I hate him…trade him.