Josh Smith Is “The Closest Thing To LeBron” In The NBA

There probably isn’t a more overlooked player in the entire NBA than Josh Smith. While the Hawks have been great the past couple seasons, he still doesn’t get his due. After being snubbed by the coaches for the All-Star Game, J-Smoove didn’t let it bother him, and his play only got better. For example, in Atlanta’s win over Milwaukee on Tuesday, Smith nearly posted a triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. But for whatever the reason, everyone still doesn’t seem to give credit where it’s due to the 24-year-old. That is, everyone but the Hawks’ owner.

“He’s the closest thing to LeBron in the league,” Hawks owner Michael Gearon Jr. said in an interview after the game with FanHouse. “I’m not saying he’s LeBron. But just look, he gets assists, he rebounds, he blocks shots. He’s a game changer. … Just look at his stats.”

So let’s do it: Smith had regular-season averages of 15.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. The only other players to average over 15-8-4 were, well, no one. I mean, LeBron did finish the season averaging 29.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game, and will undoubtedly rack up his second straight MVP award, but Smith is truly in a class of his own.

As we’ve noted before, while their games are completely different, King James and J-Smoove are both freak athletes that allow them to pretty much do whatever they’d like on the court. And if Joe Johnson leaves the ATL this summer, it will be interesting to see how Smith continues to evolve as a player.

What do you think? If not Smith, who is the closest thing to LeBron in the League?

