Getty Image

The BIG3, Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament, kicked off its third season this weekend in Detroit at Little Caesers Arena with yet another massive influx of former NBA players filling out its expanded field of 12 teams. And things got off to a rocky start almost immediately after tip-off.

The triple-header featured a matchup between Enemies (apropos) and Bivouac, and a heated exchange between former NBA journeyman Josh Smith and No. 1 overall BIG3 pick Royce White quickly turned ugly.

Angered by a foul call, Smith had initially directed his ire at the referees but soon got into it with White, the result of which was a brief scuffle that earned both of them ejections.