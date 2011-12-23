Josh Smith, The Hawks Fly Past Charlotte; Denver Blows Out Phoenix

This might be the year Josh Smith finally makes the All-Star Game. We don’t want to jinx him – everyone knows the type of luck he has when it comes to this – but his game has matured, he has his body in the best shape it’s ever been in and the Hawks figure to be, at worst, a No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Last night in Atlanta’s 92-75 drubbing of Charlotte to end the preseason, Smith had 21 points and six rebounds, hitting 10 of 15 shots in the game. The coaching staff spoke on energy afterwards, and when you win the points in the paint battle 46-34, it typically means guys are working hard … For Charlotte, Corey Maggette was his usual foul-drawing self offensively (he somehow drew 10 free-throw attempts in 26 minutes), especially early on when he scored 13 of his 18 in the first quarter. But miraculously it was his defense that took center stage. In the third quarter, he took two big charges, which is like Monta Ellis passing up a shot. On another Charlotte defensive possession, Bismack Biyombo met Keith Benson at the rim on a play in the fourth quarter and sent him back to his corner, easily blocking Benson’s dunk attempt. We didn’t see it in real time, but we hope the announcers yelled out “BISMACK BIYOOOMBO!” We’re doing that all season long, whenever the dude does anything. That is easily the best name in the NBA … One of the guys in the league with a legitimate shot to breakout this year, Danilo Gallinari dropped 23 points in Denver’s 110-85 destruction of Phoenix. In the second half, he had one move on the fast break that was just butter: as a trailer, he caught a return pass, did a little half-step Euro step, brought the ball down and then flipped it around a defender’s shoulders with his left hand. From there at the start of the fourth quarter, the Nuggets ended it with a 16-3 run. Corey Brewer, the guy Dallas would’ve given away for a roll of Twizzlers if they needed to, dropped 20 … Off the court yesterday, the Suns bought out Mickael Pietrus, who hadn’t worked out at all with them in his time in the desert … Meanwhile, the Clippers picked up Reggie Evans. He might not really fit with this team, but he doesn’t have to. Give six solid fouls and it’s worth it. He can rebound a little too if you haven’t heard … The Nets can kiss Dwight Howard goodbye for a bit: Brook Lopez has a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his foot and will have surgery on it Friday. Too bad. What comes out of this? Orlando isn’t dealing with New Jersey until it’s proven that Lopez comes back fresh and 100 percent. So trade discussions may not happen until next summer. Also in related news, the Nets are now even worse. That frontline is going to look like a jayvee basketball team, and that’s even with Mehmet Okur. The former Utah star was picked up by New Jersey yesterday in a trade for a second round pick. Amazing how far he’s fallen … And who wants to play in the best fantasy tournament we’ve seen? Our friends at Lakers Nation are hooking it up … Keep reading to hear what Doc Rivers is promising Jeff Green …
If Doc really wants to get Greene that ring he is promising he should trade him to the Heat. Unless the Celtics find a time machine there is no way they are winning another chip, especially without Greene on the sideline trying his best not to do his len Bias/Riggie Lewis impression
Pietrus was just let go by the Suns.
really? what teams are licking their chops and/or circling over the lakers? last i checked, they’re not even the most talented team in LA… didn’t wint the title last year… lakers are far from the team to beat this year….
Is there a reason why no one is talking about Pietrus? He use to kill it with Orlando. What did he do be waived by the Suns. Kobe…dang? I get depressed when I lose a $10 bill. Can’t imagine losing $75M+ She’s going to be on basketball wives next season wild’n with Juanita Jordan.
And wishing Melo great luck on playing point forward , I would like to see the guy evolve as a player and would be nice to watch.
the magic look like geniuses for putting the howard trade on hold, and not being like the hornets who wanted to rush cp3 out of town for the 1st “young pieces and picks” deal they got.
look at denver… they had to have the smartest mangers working things when they traded melo. i mean, they got sooo many good pieces for one star because, they said fuck the public, i don’t care how much distraction this is, we want the best possible deal. and they drew out the process, even had different teams fighting, waging war against each other & making them bid their players for melo. in the end, denver got a stupid good package. and new orleans got, eric gordon? for CHRIS PAUL?
i think the magic were taking a page out denver’s book, just like denver at one point put that deal on hold, so are the magic. now with brook lopez injured, they are breathing a sigh of relief for not jumping at the first “young player and (2) draft pick” deal they woulda got from jersey.
good shit magic, now they will probably have more teams fighting over dwight. otis looks like a genius. how dumb would he look had he had brook in a magic uni right now?
@hakasan thats EXACTLY why teams can’t wait to play the Lakers. They looked terrible during the preseason, the team is nowhere near as good as they were last year, and Kobe….well he’s got two injuries: One to his wrist and the other to his pockets.
@ jzsmoove
i like melo’s vision, i said it in smack about a couple days ago. in fact, if he is able to raise his assists average to 4 and play good defense, melo will establish himself as an mvp. especially while baron davis is out (the knicks only player capable of averaging at least 6 assists every night) melo will be in control of moving the ball around.
me 2days ago when talkin on melo’s mvp chances: “but for me, if i was a voter, if melo can add defense to his already established overall game ( i mean what else doesn’t the man do? rebound, good vision, post up game etc) melo can take the lead by storm. how could you NOT give it to him if his team gets the BEST RECORD IN THE LEAGUE? especially if he has averages of let’s say 24 points, 7.5 boards, 4 assists 1.5 steals and 2 threes? with the best overall record?”
plus, he is better than durant for the record. melo is durant’s daddy when is comes to nba skills. random statement, but true.
@jdizzle, the lakers are no where as good as last year, but they are still better than 90% of the league, so who is really licking their chops? and saying no where close implies they fell off a cliff. they lost odom, ok, that just means bynum has to step up, he is getting better. they aren’t as good, but it’s not that big a difference where you should say “no where close”
LMFAO @ Chi
And getting married without a pre-nup in the Great Golddigging State of California might help Kobe get on track to break another record:
MJ’s $168 million settlement
– the largest celebrity divorce settlement in history…
I’d be circling the schedule for every team going into their 3rd game in 3 nights. Greg Popovich is blacking out most of Duncan’s schedule. Deron Williams is circling all of his Sunday home games. Dwight Howard is circling the trade deadline.
Vanessa won’t be allowed on basketball wives. Gag orders are hella expensive but I’m sure Kobe will foot the bill to have ZERO interviews/books/webcasts/shows/comic strips/beauty shop discussions/ or anything else that would let the world see into his personal life.
I’m just glad Melo didn’t go the Shawn Kemp route during the lockout.
@beib: “if melo can add defense to his already established overall game…”
Good luck with that. Name some offensive players in the history of the NBA who just “added” defense to their game. That’s like Reggie Evans deciding one day he’s going to add a jumpshot to his game.
melo can play defense. he has quik feet, and is long. and is very coordinated. and is smart. and with the defensive coaching added tot he staff, melo will increase focus and be more dedicated to it. no 1 can say for sure he will become ron artest, but he will definitely have a better mindset and u will see his dedication to it. i bet he takes the team’s best defender when it matters even if shumpert of fields may be better at it in the coach’s mind.
and offense is very different from defense, defense s a mindstate and hard work. so ur reggie evan example is dumb to say the least. but to answer ur question, lebron didnt come in the league as a defensive stalwart , and as chris brown would see, “look at me now”.
Dime – Nice breaking news with the Nets are now worse. That one had me giggling. Also, 104 was cool with Vanessa because it was the time limit she was focused on. In Cali, after 10 years, you pay until the spouse gets remarried. The number is what it is, it’s the years she was worried about. I’ll post BRUCE’s racist joke on this one and save him the time: Yeah, good luck getting married with 2 black kids.
Chi- LOL!!! THAT is funny.
Catdaddy – When you broke down the numbers it didn’t seem that bad. I hate Kobe, but I think a big chunk was Vanessa. She just always looked like she was up to something, loved being “Kobe’s” wife more than being “Kobe’s wife”. If you take care of your lady and she takes care of you, you don’t go around looking for new pussy. It’s a good thing Kobe didn’t call out Shaq or anything about banging other chicks.
I’m giving Beib the benefit of the doubt. He did say that Melo would be an MVP candidate if Melo stepped up his D and distributed the ball a little bit more.
A jumpshot is more mechanics and takes practice. You can improve on defense with effort alone.
@Beib, Melo isn’t better than Durant. Durant improves every year significantly. He’s already unguardable, has range, has more post moves than LeBron, and just added Dirk’s off balance shot to his repertoire. There’s a reason why everyone picks him as their MVP favourite for the past two years.
@bieber – Gordon was the best player in either trade. Whats your point? If dudes leaving anyway, thats not a bad haul. U also forget abt Minnesotas pick that prob becomes a top 5 guy like Harrison Barnes. Thats as good a trade as you can get for a superstar whos def gone this summer. And no, the Lakers deal isnt better (Scola and Martin are prob too old by the time theyre actually ready to contend despite being damn good, Bynum needs to stay upright for a full season before i consider him anything amazing, the draft pick was much worse, and the Hornets wouldve actually ended up in a worse spot financially than they are now. Its NEVER fair on paper when these things go down but u always wanna get young pieces, draft picks, save $, and dump a shit contract when u do a deal like that. Other than the shitty contract – Meka’s prob their worst but not a completely terrible deal – they accomplished all those things.
@jay. I tend to agree w u on the defense thing, but ive seen w pierce that it can be done. Remove the responsibility of having to drop 30 to win and guys can play D w more energy knowing u got someo e else to rely on on the other end if jr gassed fro chasing Bron around all night. Not saying he will get better, but Biebers right, no reason he cant if he works and truly wants to win and not just be this generations TMac.
TO LA LAKERS: This is now your chance to jump in, give up your aging PF who plays like Nambi Pambi on court, and a broken down, soon to be knee-less center, for a monster center. Make this fucking trade.
Great news about Chuck Hayes. Glad he will get his chance to play and get paid. Yeah this will be the only time he makes that much so I am happy a guy like him gets what he deserves. He is the only overpaid guy that I can’t complain about, he has the heart of a champion (no pun intended serious) and has always played undersized but never given an inch or bitched about anything.
@beib: “and offense is very different from defense, defense s a mindstate and hard work.”
-EXACTLY! You haven’t answered my question… how many offensive players suddenly changed their entire mindset to consistently play defense?? Name three.
And I never siad he CAN’T play defense. Go back to some older posts. I’ve big a big proponent of Melo and his ABILITY to play defense. He just doesn’t want to. If he sees Lebron in front of him, he’ll dig…. if it’s Nic Batum, he’ll be on his heels. “Ability” alone doesn’t make you a good defensive player. He doesn’t want it. If you really want to prove that it’s possible, all you have to do is name a handful of guys who did it.
“so ur reggie evan example is dumb to say the least. ”
-If it’s dumb it’s because it’s more plausible than Melo suddenly becoming a consistent defender. I didn’t want to go there, but since you jumped on my opinion, your Melo thing is dumber. Almost idiotic. No offense.
@thrillah: “A jumpshot is more mechanics and takes practice. You can improve on defense with effort alone.”
Obviously you’ve never coached. Defense takes a hell of a lot more than effort. It’s knowing angles. It’s knowing spacing. It’s technique, footwork. Yes, sheer effort has something to do with it, but you gotta know where you are on the court and know how to move. That comes with repetition, in other words “practice”. With enough practice it will become instinct. I’ll use Reggie Evans as another example. He’s 100% effort ALL THE TIME, yet he’s a terrible defender. He just bangs into people, trips over his feet, and loses his guys all the time. You can’t become a decent defender but just trying hard. Sorry, it doesn’t happen like that.
And, it’s a lot easier to improve someone’s shooting mechanics than to change someone’s mindset. There have been COUNTLESS number of players who have changed their jumper, and it could take as little as one offseason to drastically improve it. D-Rose for example. Karl Malone totally changed his free-throw mechanic and went from a terrible FT shooter to someone you don’t want to send to the line. I’ll ask you the same thing I asked beiber… if i’m wrong, name just a handful of players who suddenly tried hard midway through their careers and became good defenders. 3 names, that’s it. If you do that, then I’ll concede the argument.
@celts fan, my point wasn’t to shit on eric gordon, it’s was more focused on the fact that the hornets jumped at the 1st goal they were looking for, young player/picks, when they coul;d have drawn out the process like denver and gotten more than eric gordon. and if you honestly think eric gordon is better than cp3 i dont know how anyone can reason with you, cp3=hall of famer, gordon= great all star player.
@celts fan, you’re absolutely right with the paul pierce thing, he def gained defensive respect when the system changed. and i mentioned lebron, jay.
@ jay, you can NOT compare offense to defense, that is the only reason i said it was dumb, sorry for using the word, but i wasnt calling U dumb. so i want to be clear on that.
when it comes to offense, that tends to be more of a player revolutionizing their games. when it comes to defense that tends to a player finally not being lazy. one is in regards to skill, the other is in regard to work.
so asking shaq to all of a sudden average 80 at the line is far less plausible than asking brook lopez to hustle his ass and grab at least 8 boards.
offense is VERY VERY different. that is the only reason i said your statement was dumb, because if you’re asking reggie evans to go into the offseason, come out and become tim duncan on offense, is more of a fantasy than asking a player to WORK HARD in trying to disrupt someone on the defensive end.
shaq to average 80% at the line**
and jay, stop acting like you watch a whole bunch of reggie . you sounding like you’ve been scouting him yet he is so inconspicuous, i don’t know if you’re just trying to sound like you know a lot about him so u can use it to support your claim.
Vanessa hired a Private Dick to check out Kobe’s private dick
beib’s right, Melo is gonna be MVP one day, for sure… just like AI won his…
The problem? Melo, just like AI, got all the talent, all the tools and all the other shit you need to excel in the game – but they just freakin lack the goddamn basketball IQ needed to go with it….
i think you hit it dead on…
“she just always looked like she was up to something, loved being “Kobe’s” wife more than being “Kobe’s wife”.”
beib: “when it comes to defense that tends to a player finally not being lazy.”
I disagree. It’s a variety of reasons, but it’s rarely someone deciding to commit to defense. Lebron? He’s always been a good defender. He’s never been the stopper he is today, but that came with experience. When has he ever been a “lazy” defender? you’ve never seen him allow the someone to drive right by him, and lazily swipe at the ball when the guy is driving past him. Lazy defenders don’t change that attitude. Melo has a Vince-like attitude on defense. His offense is his defense. Pierce?? He’s never been lazy. He’s always been a good defender… i feel like I’m in the twilight zone with you guys saying this stuff. His system changed, and he got better teammates, but he’s ALWAYS had a reputation of being someone who doesn’t look like they can stay in front of someone, but he has a high IQ. Even back at Kansas. That’s what he’s been known for.
“i don’t know if you’re just trying to sound like you know a lot about him so u can use it to support your claim.”
Actually I have watched Reggie Evans play quite a bit for the last 4 years since he’s been in the Atlantic Div, and every one of his games for the last 2 years as a Raptor. He’s an all-effort guy but can’t stay in front of his guy because he doesn’t understand positioning. I’m sorry you don’t know him, but I do. Another example of a 100% effort non-defender was Steve Nash. Another example, Noah (Chi knows about that one). Need me to keep going?
no one said bron was a lazy defender. your statement was ” Name some offensive players in the history of the NBA who just “added” defense to their game”
and i said lebron. i never said he was lazy, i’d appreciate if you didn’t put extra words in my mouth. lebron came into the league as an offensive phenom, someone who could control the game with the ball.
he worked on his defense. he became a good defender.
that’s all i answered. don’t say i called him ever being lazy.
also dennis johnson wasn’t good in his career. he added defense to his game.
dennis johnson wasn’t good at defense early in his career***
i jus did a lil research, look at some excerpts i found online:
on an nba.com article: “With Chandler behind them, Anthony and Stoudemire should become better defenders. But they can’t use him as a crutch, or Chandler will be in foul trouble all season long. If the Knicks are really going to compete with Boston, Chicago and Miami, their improvement has to start with better defensive effort from their two stars.”
-http://www.nba.com/preview/2011/NYK/index.html
same article: “Ex-Hawks coach Mike Woodson, who was hired as an assistant over the summer, should also help.”
on the dennis johnson thing: “During the beginning of his professional career with the Seattle SuperSonics, DJ didn’t seem like much of a defender, but he bloomed as his career went on.”
-http://bleacherreport.com/articles/878506-60-greatest-defensive-players-in-nba-history/page/10
and please, don’t feel like you are in the twilight zone. pierce was never looked at as a capable defender until, just like how new york go capable bigs, kg and perkins was there as well as doc’s presence and knowledge. all the ingredients finally came together, and pierce was able to be looked at as a respected defender.
also, here is a plug from dime on how good defenders are made.
[dimemag.com]
that’s a good read by the way dime crew…
like celts fan said : Remove the responsibility of having to drop 30 to win and guys can play D w more energy
but the crazy thing is, jay, you sort of are trying to lead me to saying that melo will become an all world defender. you are looking for examples of players who went from being a marco belinelli to a ron artest. that is night and day.
all i was saying with melo, is that he will have a commitment to defense. especially since the culture in ny is changing.
he has quick enough feet and good enough length, and smart enough basketball sense, to the point of where he commits himself, he can disrupt a durant on defense. he won’t shut him down, but he can frustrate him. melo has the tools. especially with chandler back there.
if voters see how hard he is working on defense and the RESULTS are there, he can become mvp, or at the very least, he will be in the conversation all year long.
I don’t think Melo will improve as a defender at all. If he does, then yes, you can toss his name around for MVP. His team would be winning and he’ll provide enough highlights. As for him actually becoming a better defender, I don’t see it. He has the tools: size & quickness but he just never wants to. There is no incentive for him to play defense.
Who benches a star player because he can’t defend? Who pays their superstar cash cow to not be on the court? Especially a fan favorite that the franchise bent over backwards to get. Melo has the upper hand and he knows it. He will sell shoes, clothes, tickets, and street dvds regardless if he is a better defender or not. If anything, I expect to see less of an effort from Melo. They put better defenders around him to take whatever burden he had, off of him.
He will still close out late, he will still watch people shoot in his face, he might jump a passing lane or two but I don’t expect him to do a lot of rotating. If anything we will see more fake hustle or the stylish hustle. You know, long rebound to the corner and he single-handedly traps the player in the corner or loud screaming for uncontested rebounds followed by a 3 second snarling glare for Upper Deck or saving the ball to a teammate and then taking four additional steps to jump over the first row when he could have just rounded off the route and head up court.
Melo the defender MIGHT appear in very very very short bursts. Like defending an inbounds pass and then giving up an oop to the inbounder.
first and foremost, it isn’t NECESSARY for melo to improve defense to be an mvp, i’m just saying it will help (duh to me) becuz look at nash and dirk, are they considered defenders? i’d make the case melo is already better than both combined on defense. but they got theirs. melo is on his way.
“He will still close out late, he will still watch people shoot in his face, he might jump a passing lane or two but I don’t expect him to do a lot of rotating.”
not to sound smug, but OF COURSE you should still expect that to happen from melo! you don’t expect a kid who all he does is play videogames, and and drink, and party who wants to commit to playing an instrument like the piano to be perfect the first time out. he’ll miss a few keys, mess up on a few notes but if he is truly committed he’ll go to his lessons, but don’t expect that kid to become mozart overnight, but you will see improvement none the less.
Re: Lebron
Fine, You never said he was lazy. My bad for putting those words in your mouth… but he didn’t just start playing defense in the middle of his career. He got smarter. He always gave effort. Melo doesn’t. THAT’s what you can’t change. Laziness on that side of the court is what you are. i have never seen anybody change that attitude.
You said that when a player improves their defence it TENDS to be because the player finally decides to not be lazy. So you’re insinuating it happens many times. Go on… keep naming them. Even though i disagree with Lebron, I’ll give you that. Go ahead and keep naming the lazy players who just started working on defence.
Lazy guys don’t all of a sudden become hard workers. maybe saying “it never happens” is a bit strong, but I’ve never seen it. The same can be said for regular jobs.. if u have a coworker who is lazy, he won’t all of a sudden bust his ass for 2 straight years. He might have his days when he’s working hard, and there might be some assignments that he enjoys more so he puts more effort into it, but if the guy doesn’t enjoy something most of the time he’ll “half-ass” it. It’s no different with the attitudes for NBA players. They’re human, and some people are just lazy with certain things.
Take me for example. I’ve been working on my basement for 1 whole year. It’s taken a year because it’s hard work and i don’t enjoy it. i’m good at it, my contractor cousins have come by, checked if everything was plomb, and said i’m doing a great job, but I’m taking my sweet-ass time because i hate the work. But give me some kids to coach and guide them, and I’ll bust my ass off trying to help them out. I went out of my way as a volunteer to help troubled kids in my neighborhood because i enjoy it.
Melo is no different. He enjoys scoring. he doesn’t like defense. He works offense, but doesn’t on defense… and likely never will.
And i don’t care what NBA.com says… Chandler won’t make anybody a better defender. He’ll cover for their mistakes. That’s why they signed him. He’ll make the Knicks a better defensive team, but individually, Melo will still let guys drive and will try to poke the ball as the guy drives past him. You really think with Chandler behind him it will make him work harder at shuffling his feet? No way. He’s lazy.
Anyway, continue your list….
i dnt really want to keep listing players, that wasn’t my message. but here’s another one for you from an espn article i found by doing another simple search to appease you: “For those who haven’t heard, Dirk’s defense is no longer a joke and hasn’t been for the last half-decade. The man formerly mocked as Irk – no D – has developed from awful to adequate to an asset on the defensive end throughout the course of his Hall of Fame career. ”
[espn.go.com]
you may wanna read it.
but…
my message wasn’t to focus on that.it was that melo can improve his overall game. it went from melo’s vision to melo’s defense. it was more of a message of how the man can become mvp. now it is turning into, name transformed defenders in nba history. that’s not what i signed up for.
u said: Lazy guys don’t all of a sudden become hard workers.
here are words straight out of carmelo anthony’s mouth:
“I get tired of hearing we don’t play defense, I don’t play defense…I just wanted to get out there and do it. I just wanted to show it…I’ll lead that charge…I’ll take that stance . . . At the end of the day, we will be a great defensive team.”
so is the “lazy” carmelo lying?? you claim he has all the tools (or at least i think you did, i’m too lazy to check and make sure, no pun intended), so if h has the tool and he went into the offseason committing to it, what more can you say jay? your only defense against this if you agree he has the tools, is that he is a liar. so go ahead, say it.