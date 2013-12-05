Josh Smith’s 15 Best Dunks

He uses his size â€“ a 6-9 small forward â€“ to add more film to the highlight reel by stealing the ball and making the other team pay for their negligence by handling the rock or by throwing down some insane blocks. While fans wish he would stop shooting threes and stick to playing closer to the bucket, Smith always findd a way to dazzle the crowd with his biggest weapon: his athleticism.
Whether it shows up as a thunderous tomahawk, a wonderful windmill, an acrobatic alley-oop, a powerful putback, or putting someone on a poster â€“ yes, I’m talking to you, Chris Bosh â€“ Josh Smith knows how to deliver jaw-dropping, highlight-worthy dunks that are sure to be water cooler talk the next day. So on his 28th birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane for the Georgia native’s 15 best dunks in the NBA.
*** *** ***
15. STRONG FINISH OVER JOEL ANTHONY IN TRANSITION
Smith simply crushes this dunk down on Joel Anthony after receiving a beautiful bounce pass from Mike Bibby.
14. ATHLETIC REVERSE ALLEY-OOP JAM
Smith’s athleticism is on full display in this sick reverse jam lobbed up by Jeff Teague.
13. FILTHY DUNK ON KENDRICK PERKINS
Smith throws down a hammer on Kendrick Perkins for the and-one opportunity.
