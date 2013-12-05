Josh Smith’s 15 Best Dunks

Today, Pistons forwardturns 28 years old, and Dime Magazine would like to celebrate by looking back at his 15 best dunks over his nine seasons in the NBA. Smith, a.k.a. J-Smoove, is notably known for his superior athleticism as a big man. His ability in the open court instantly increases the probability that a highlight play is coming your way. Detroit’s offseason signing of Smith â€“ four years/$54 million â€“ has created a beast of a starting frontcourt â€“ along withandâ€“ that will only get more powerful as the season wears on.

He uses his size â€“ a 6-9 small forward â€“ to add more film to the highlight reel by stealing the ball and making the other team pay for their negligence by handling the rock or by throwing down some insane blocks. While fans wish he would stop shooting threes and stick to playing closer to the bucket, Smith always findd a way to dazzle the crowd with his biggest weapon: his athleticism.

Whether it shows up as a thunderous tomahawk, a wonderful windmill, an acrobatic alley-oop, a powerful putback, or putting someone on a poster â€“ yes, I’m talking to you, Chris Bosh â€“ Josh Smith knows how to deliver jaw-dropping, highlight-worthy dunks that are sure to be water cooler talk the next day. So on his 28th birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane for the Georgia native’s 15 best dunks in the NBA.

*** *** ***

15. STRONG FINISH OVER JOEL ANTHONY IN TRANSITION

Smith simply crushes this dunk down on Joel Anthony after receiving a beautiful bounce pass from Mike Bibby.

14. ATHLETIC REVERSE ALLEY-OOP JAM

Smith’s athleticism is on full display in this sick reverse jam lobbed up by Jeff Teague.