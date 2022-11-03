joshua primo
A Former Team Psychologist Filed A Lawsuit Against Joshua Primo And The Spurs Over Indecent Exposure Allegations

The San Antonio Spurs abruptly waived Joshua Primo last week. It was eventually revealed that the decision to part ways with Primo, who the team selected 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, revolved around multiple allegations of exposing himself to women during his time as a member of the organization.

On Thursday morning, Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee filed a lawsuit in Bexar County that was obtained by Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. Per the lawsuit, which is filed against both Primo and the Spurs, former team psychologist Hillary Cauthen alleges that she lost her “dream job” due to the team repeatedly ignoring complaints that were made against Primo for his actions.

Cauthen alleges that she first filed a complaint in January of 2022, met with current Spurs general manager Brian Wright in March of that year, and was told in May that, despite her complaints over his behavior, Primo would continue with the team. In all, Primo is alleged to have exposed himself to Cauthen nine times.

The Spurs’ handling of the situation came under further scrutiny as Cauthen alleged she was told she could not attend Summer League by the team, with the lawsuit saying she was told “she was unable to do her job in a professional manner due to what was now a lack of trust between her and the team.” Buzbee went on to say that, even though Cauthen was told San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was made aware of this back in June, they do not think he was ever told what was going on.

In a statement, Primo’s lawyer, William J. Briggs II, repeated what Primo said on his Instagram following his release, saying he “has suffered a lifetime of trauma and challenges.” He went on to deny the allegations Primo is facing.

