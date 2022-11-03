The San Antonio Spurs abruptly waived Joshua Primo last week. It was eventually revealed that the decision to part ways with Primo, who the team selected 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, revolved around multiple allegations of exposing himself to women during his time as a member of the organization.

On Thursday morning, Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee filed a lawsuit in Bexar County that was obtained by Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. Per the lawsuit, which is filed against both Primo and the Spurs, former team psychologist Hillary Cauthen alleges that she lost her “dream job” due to the team repeatedly ignoring complaints that were made against Primo for his actions.

Buzbee Law Firm has filed a lawsuit against Primo and the #Spurs claiming that Hillary Cauthen lost her "dream job" because the Spurs "ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure on the part of Primo." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) November 3, 2022

Cauthen alleges that she first filed a complaint in January of 2022, met with current Spurs general manager Brian Wright in March of that year, and was told in May that, despite her complaints over his behavior, Primo would continue with the team. In all, Primo is alleged to have exposed himself to Cauthen nine times.

Lawsuit states that "at least 2 other incidents of exposure have occurred involving Primo (one apparently in Nevada and one in Minnesota). Cauthen made her first report about Primo's conduct to Spurs management in Jan. 2022, according to the lawsuit. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) November 3, 2022

Lawsuit states Cauthen met with Spurs GM Brian Wright March 21, 2022, but "nothing was done about Primo's behavior." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) November 3, 2022

Hillary Cauthen met in May 2022 w/ #Spurs deputy general counsel Brandon James & head of human resources Kara Allen, according to the lawsuit. "They informed Dr. Cauthen that, despite her complaints, Primo would continue to participate in team activities," according to the suit. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) November 3, 2022

The Spurs’ handling of the situation came under further scrutiny as Cauthen alleged she was told she could not attend Summer League by the team, with the lawsuit saying she was told “she was unable to do her job in a professional manner due to what was now a lack of trust between her and the team.” Buzbee went on to say that, even though Cauthen was told San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was made aware of this back in June, they do not think he was ever told what was going on.

Following Cauthen’s reports of Primo exposing himself to her, Buzbee stated Cauthen was told Gregg Popovich was made aware of the situation, but they do not believe that to be the case — that Popovich was never told. — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) November 3, 2022

In a statement, Primo’s lawyer, William J. Briggs II, repeated what Primo said on his Instagram following his release, saying he “has suffered a lifetime of trauma and challenges.” He went on to deny the allegations Primo is facing.