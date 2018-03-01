J.R. Smith Received A One-Game Suspension From The Cavaliers (UPDATE)

#Cleveland Cavaliers
03.01.18

J.R. Smith will miss Thursday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers game against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers after an incident just hours before the contest.

The Cavaliers announced on Thursday afternoon that Smith will serve a one-game suspension after “detrimental conduct” following a team shootaround before they hosted the Sixers.

Little information about the incident itself was revealed on Thursday night, but according to head coach Tyronn Lue, something happened after practice and the team decided Rodney Hood will start while Smith spends the game in street clothes.

