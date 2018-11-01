J.R. Smith Would Like The Cavaliers To Trade Him

J.R. Smith has fallen out of the rotation in Cleveland as the youth movement has begun for the Cavaliers in the post-LeBron era. The veteran shooting guard has been told his minutes are not guaranteed, and while he was offered the chance to take some time away from the team to process that if he needed, he’s decided to stay around.

That doesn’t mean he’s happy with the decision or that he wants to stay around long-term, but he’s just not going to take a sabbatical right now. Still, Smith wants to go somewhere that he can play and compete, and on Thursday he told reporters that he’d like to be traded by the Cavaliers.

