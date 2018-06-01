Getty Image

Game 1 of the NBA Finals featured just about everything imaginable. There was LeBron James scoring 51 points. There was Steph Curry hitting big threes on his way to 29 points. There was JaVale McGee missing a wide open dunk. There were questionable late game calls that very likely swung the outcome of the game. There was a fight to end the game. And there was an all-time blunder from J.R. Smith to send the game into overtime.

While it’s never totally fair to pin the outcome of a game on one play, it’s hard not to focus on the end of regulation when George Hill missed his second free throw that would’ve put the Cavs up one and J.R. Smith came down with a massive rebound. Unfortunately, Smith didn’t go back up with the ball or pass it out to an open LeBron a the top of the key. Instead, he dribbled out toward halfcourt, allowing time to run out with the game tied.