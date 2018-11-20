J.R. Smith Will Reportedly Be Away From The Cavs Until They Trade Him

11.20.18 45 mins ago

Getty Image

We probably should’ve seen it coming, but the Cavaliers have fallen apart without LeBron James and there is a clear divide in the locker room between the LeBron-era vets and the young players that are very clearly the future of the organization and the focal point right now.

After firing Ty Lue and making the decree from the top that this season will be about developing young talent, the veterans that remain from those Finals teams aren’t very happy. J.R. Smith has been the most vocal about his displeasure with the situation in Cleveland, asking for a trade publicly and doubling down on that request after another loss on Monday.

On Tuesday, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Smith’s Cavs tenure is all but over as the veteran guard will no longer actively be with the team as he works with the front office to get him traded out of Cleveland.

