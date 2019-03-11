Getty Image

During JR Smith’s tenure as a New York Knick, he developed a bit of a reputation. After a brief fling with Rihanna, Smith got called out by the singer, who said that Smith was hungover during games because he’s “clubbing every night.” He was also reprimanded for sending a tweet with an explicit photo of Tahiry Jose. And then there was the infamous slide into a woman’s DMs to ask if she was “trying to get the pipe.”

Smith’s actions created an image of a wild child, staying out until all hours of the night and, for some reason, consuming excessive amounts of Hennessy. Smith even earned the nicknamed of “Henny God,” something that immediately stuck.

But during a recent appearance on Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson’s podcast “Knuckleheads,” Smith said that he rarely drinks the titular liquid that makes up his moniker.