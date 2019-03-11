JR Smith Says He’s Only Had Three Glasses Of Hennessy Despite His ‘Henny God’ Nickname

03.11.19 35 mins ago

Getty Image

During JR Smith’s tenure as a New York Knick, he developed a bit of a reputation. After a brief fling with Rihanna, Smith got called out by the singer, who said that Smith was hungover during games because he’s “clubbing every night.” He was also reprimanded for sending a tweet with an explicit photo of Tahiry Jose. And then there was the infamous slide into a woman’s DMs to ask if she was “trying to get the pipe.”

Smith’s actions created an image of a wild child, staying out until all hours of the night and, for some reason, consuming excessive amounts of Hennessy. Smith even earned the nicknamed of “Henny God,” something that immediately stuck.

But during a recent appearance on Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson’s podcast “Knuckleheads,” Smith said that he rarely drinks the titular liquid that makes up his moniker.

Around The Web

TAGSJR SMITH

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 5 mins ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP