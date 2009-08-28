J.R. Smith & Jason Richardson Suspended

Tough break if you’re a Nuggets or Suns fan today. After a solid season by both J.R. Smith and Jason Richardson, the two have been suspended by the NBA after they both were recently convicted of driving offenses.

Smith will sit out the Nuggets’ first seven games for pleading guilty to reckless driving in New Jersey. Richardson will miss two games after he pleaded guilty to drunken driving in Arizona. Both suspensions imposed Friday are without pay. The NBA said Smith’s was also for his poor driving record. Smith was involved in an accident in 2007 that caused the death of a passenger in his car.

While I admire the NBA taking action, I think that seven games for Smith is a little much for this offense. Then again, he might have been out in George Karl‘s doghouse anyways. What do you think?

Source: The Associated Press