J.R. Smith Got ‘MVP’ Chants From Warriors Fans During Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.03.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

J.R. Smith said on Saturday that he’s the only player on the Cleveland Cavaliers that can handle the backlash from his brain fart to end Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He might be right, because the Oracle Arena crowd let him have it in Game 2.

Smith famously dribbled out the clock to end regulation in Game 1 on a rebound inside, seemingly forgetting that the score was tied. It was a pretty traumatic moment for Cavaliers fans — and definitely for LeBron James — but everyone was ready to move on in Game 2. Except Warriors fans, who made sure Smith knew they hadn’t forgotten his mental error, and that they were appreciative of the play.

Smith got a standing ovation when he was introduced in the Cavaliers starting lineup on Sunday night, and Warriors fans continued to let him hear it during the game itself.

