Steve Kerr said that Nick Young was in charge of planning the celebration for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The reason why was obvious: Young has essentially been shirtless since the Warriors won their third title in four years on Friday night.

There’s just something about winning your first championship that makes your shirt disappear. Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, for example, won the Stanley Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday night. On Saturday, Ovechkin spent the day in our nation’s capital wearing and subsequently losing various shirts while drinking more alcohol than is recommended by your primary care physician.

It's been hours since the Caps swam in the fountain, but this angle is new to me. And amazing. Because they're all amazing. (via @jgboy13) pic.twitter.com/1SicLw6jaS — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 10, 2018

Shirts are optional when there’s alcohol and you’re owed a championship ring by the forces of the universe. Even someone who recently lost a championship understands that. Which is why J.R. Smith wished his “No Shirt Brother” Nick Young a congratulations for winning his first NBA title on Sunday morning.