J.R. Smith Got A Tattoo To Pay Homage To Nipsey Hussle

In light of his passing earlier this week, a number of NBA players have found ways to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle. Whether it’s been taking to social media (something that numerous players have done over the last few days), paying homage in the arena and during/after a game, or Russell Westbrook putting forth an historic performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, the basketball world has been in mourning over Nipsey’s death.

J.R. Smith was among the players who joined in to offer up their condolences to Nipsey’s family and question the sort of senseless violence that leads to a loss of life. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard took things a step further on Tuesday, as he went out and got a tattoo of Nipsey on his leg. A video of the tattoo getting designed and drawn out was put on the Instagram Story of Ink Studio Tattoos in New York.

JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) got a Nipsey Hussle tattoo on his leg 🙏 (🎥 via iamkingrico / IG) pic.twitter.com/0W2r5h4Fsd — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 3, 2019

Here’s a picture of the finished product next to Smith’s right knee.