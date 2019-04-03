J.R. Smith Got A Tattoo To Pay Homage To Nipsey Hussle

04.03.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In light of his passing earlier this week, a number of NBA players have found ways to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle. Whether it’s been taking to social media (something that numerous players have done over the last few days), paying homage in the arena and during/after a game, or Russell Westbrook putting forth an historic performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, the basketball world has been in mourning over Nipsey’s death.

J.R. Smith was among the players who joined in to offer up their condolences to Nipsey’s family and question the sort of senseless violence that leads to a loss of life. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard took things a step further on Tuesday, as he went out and got a tattoo of Nipsey on his leg. A video of the tattoo getting designed and drawn out was put on the Instagram Story of Ink Studio Tattoos in New York.

Here’s a picture of the finished product next to Smith’s right knee.

Around The Web

TAGSJR SMITHNIPSEY HUSSLE
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 24 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP