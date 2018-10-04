J.R. Smith Will Pay $600 For Throwing A Fan’s Cell Phone Into A Construction Site

10.04.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

J.R. Smith‘s most famous throw may be a bowl of soup at Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones but at least that one didn’t involve actual legal action.

Smith’s lesser-known throw of 2018 is not of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but of a fan’s cell phone in July when someone tried to take a picture of him on the streets of New York. We learned Thursday, though, that that event’s logistics are settled: Smith will pay up for the phone that he hucked into a construction site.

According to ESPN, Smith was not in court for the legal proceedings, but he did talk to police about the incident in August. A lawyer representing him said this week, however, told ESPN that the matter is now closed.

On July 26, a man told police that Smith grabbed his cellphone and threw it into a construction zone in Manhattan after the man tried to take a picture of Smith.

Spiro told reporters that Smith, 32, will pay $600 in restitution to the fan for his lost phone.

“We have reached dismissal in Cellphone-gate,” Spiro quipped to reporters.

