Getty Image

J.R. Smith‘s most famous throw may be a bowl of soup at Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones but at least that one didn’t involve actual legal action.

Smith’s lesser-known throw of 2018 is not of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but of a fan’s cell phone in July when someone tried to take a picture of him on the streets of New York. We learned Thursday, though, that that event’s logistics are settled: Smith will pay up for the phone that he hucked into a construction site.

According to ESPN, Smith was not in court for the legal proceedings, but he did talk to police about the incident in August. A lawyer representing him said this week, however, told ESPN that the matter is now closed.