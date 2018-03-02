Twitter Was Piping Hot After J.R. Smith’s Soup-Throwing Suspension

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Twitter
03.02.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

On Thursday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith threw a dang bowl of soup at Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones. But we didn’t know exactly why Smith was suspended on Thursday night. That reporting didn’t come until Friday morning, and when it did, NBA Twitter had a bowl of laughs.

It’s not every day an NBA player is suspended for a soup-throwing incident, but once folks got over the initial shock there was plenty to say about Smith’s actions. The reaction was swift and, some might say, piping hot.

That’s a tough tag team to beat, but there were some strong efforts on Friday.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Twitter
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDamon JonesJR SMITHTwitter

