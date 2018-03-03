YouTube/cleveland.com

J.R. Smith isn’t talking about his alleged soup-throwing incident, but he has seen your memes. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard was suspended one game on Thursday for “detrimental conduct” that turned out to be, according to multiple reports, an incident where Smith threw soup at Cavs assistant Damon Jones.

The incident set off a social media firestorm, as it was a rare, truly unique situation as no one could ever remember a soup suspension in the bas. On Saturday, Smith spoke to the media for the first time since the incident but wasn’t willing to answer questions about the incident, which means we’ll never know exactly what kind of soup it was.

Smith told reporters he will tell them “nothing” about his suspension, and said “honestly I don’t even remember” when asked what was in the alleged bowl. So, basically, Smith says no soup answers for you.