J.R. Smith Was Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of Soup At A Cavs Assistant Coach

03.02.18 1 week ago 2 Comments

J.R. Smith threw a bowl of soup at a Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach, earning himself a one-game suspension on Thursday night.

In one of the weirdest stories of one of the odder seasons in recent memory, Smith missed Thursday’s Cavs home game against the Philadelphia 76ers because he was abruptly suspended for “detrimental conduct.” Few details were available at the time, but Smith sat in favor of Rodney Hood in what would be a Cavaliers loss.

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski reported what exactly happened with Smith: he clashed with a member of the Cavs coaching staff, to the point that food — particularly a bowl of soup — was thrown.

