TNT

The Cavs held a five-point lead with seconds to play in the first quarter on Sunday night in Indiana, but a shooting foul on Victor Oladipo allowed the Pacers star to cut the lead to three heading into the second quarter. Or so it seemed.

Oladipo hit both free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining on the clock to make it 27-24 Cleveland and the general assumption was the Cavs would, at best, fire off a heave at the buzzer that would fall harmlessly, but J.R. Smith had other ideas.

Smith took the inbounds pass on the right side of the floor and cut across the court to the left side where he hoisted a one-footed runner from the opposite three-point line that found nothing but net as the buzzer sounded, sending his teammates into a frenzy.