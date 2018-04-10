J.R. Smith Doesn’t Care About Division Titles Because ‘We Play For That Gold, Boss’

04.10.18

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed back to the playoffs, which is somewhat of a foregone conclusion when you have LeBron James on your team. But the path to the postseason for the Cavs has been anything but ordinary.

Cleveland clinched the Central Division title with a 123-109 win over the New York Knicks on Monday, getting another 50-win season in the process. With one game left in the regular season and everything but a seed decided for Cleveland, the team reflected on the accomplishment after the win.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue called it “very special” considering how difficult a season it was for many players on the team. And James himself admitted he’s been “hypocritical” about not celebrating accomplishments like division titles in his career. But J.R. Smith had no time for celebration on Monday night.

